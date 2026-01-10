Linkin Park 2026 Tour: Ticket Prices, Dates And How To Get Them
Linkin Park will perform in India on Jan. 23 and 25.
Seven years on from their last global tour, Linkin Park are once again taking their music to audiences around the world. The band’s From Zero World Tour stretches across Europe and Asia.
The live tour follows the release of their eighth album, From Zero, which was launched in November 2024.
The group’s return to the stage highlights the enduring impact of a band that has shaped modern rock for more than two decades.
The group, which was formed in 1996 in Agoura Hills, California, rose rapidly to international fame by fusing rock and metal with hip-hop and electronic sounds. That approach propelled their first album, Hybrid Theory, to record-breaking sales after its 2000 release, with follow-up albums including Meteora and Minutes to Midnight helping secure their place as a global force.
Linkin Park is set to bring their From Zero performances to audiences across the globe. The tour features a combination of major festival slots and large-capacity venue shows, fuelling strong demand and widespread interest.
A breakdown of how to secure tickets is outlined below.
Linkin Park will perform in India on Jan. 23 and Jan. 25 in Bengaluru and Mumbai, respectively. The tickets for the concerts can be booked from BookMyShow and Viagogo.
As per Viagogo, the ticket prices for the Bengaluru concert range from about Rs 5,600 to Rs 29,700. For the Mumbai concert, ticket prices start from around Rs 4,260 and go up to about Rs 36,100. The tickets are dynamically priced, meaning prices fluctuate in real-time.
The venues for the concerts are Brigade Innovation Garden, Bengaluru, and Mahalaxmi Race Course - Polo Ground, Mumbai.
To book tickets for concerts outside of India, you can visit websites such as Ticketmaster and Live Nation. You can also visit the official Linkin Park page for the tour to book the tickets.
Linkin Park 2026 Tour: Full Schedule
Jan. 18: Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre, Bahrain
Jan. 20: Etihad Arena (Yas Island), UAE
Jan. 23: Brigade Innovation Garden, Bengaluru, India
Jan. 25: Mahalakshmi Race Course, Mumbai, India
March 3: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia
March 5: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia
March 8: Rod Laver Arena, Australia
March 10: Rod Laver Arena, Australia
March 12: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia
March 14: Qudos Bank Arena, Australia
March 15: Qudos Bank Arena, Australia
March 18: Spark Arena, New Zealand
May 29: 3Arena, Sweden
June 1: Volksparkstadion, Germany
June 3: Volksparkstadion, Germany
June 5: Nurburg, Germany
June 7: Nuremberg, Germany
June 9: Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria
June 10–14: Download Festival (Donington Park), UK
June 11: Allianz Arena, Germany
June 12: Allianz Arena, Germany
June 16: Groupama Stadium, France
June 18–20: Santiago de Compostela, Spain
June 21: Lisbon, Portugal
June 23: Auditorio Miguel Ríos, Madrid, Spain
June 24: Auditorio Miguel Ríos, Madrid, Spain
June 26: Visarno Arena, Florence, Italy
June 28: Werchter, Belgium
June 30: Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland