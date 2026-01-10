Linkin Park 2026 Tour: Ticket Prices, Dates And How To Get Them

Seven years on from their last global tour, Linkin Park are once again taking their music to audiences around the world. The band’s From Zero World Tour stretches across Europe and Asia.

The live tour follows the release of their eighth album, From Zero, which was launched in November 2024.

The group’s return to the stage highlights the enduring impact of a band that has shaped modern rock for more than two decades.

The group, which was formed in 1996 in Agoura Hills, California, rose rapidly to international fame by fusing rock and metal with hip-hop and electronic sounds. That approach propelled their first album, Hybrid Theory, to record-breaking sales after its 2000 release, with follow-up albums including Meteora and Minutes to Midnight helping secure their place as a global force.

Linkin Park is set to bring their From Zero performances to audiences across the globe. The tour features a combination of major festival slots and large-capacity venue shows, fuelling strong demand and widespread interest.

A breakdown of how to secure tickets is outlined below.