LinkedIn Expert Advises Job-Seekers To Ask THIS Question At Job Interviews

In an interview with 'CNBC Make It', Raman said job-seekers should ask a specific question that sheds light on a company's commitment to investing in its employees' future.

Raman said, "The most important question to ask before you accept a job is: 'What is your culture of learning?'" He emphasised that organisations fostering a culture of learning are better positioned to adapt to evolving challenges.

Raman advised candidates to observe how hiring managers respond during interviews, suggesting that their responses can provide insights into the company's commitment to learning and development. While details about onboarding processes and access to training resources are commonly provided, Raman cautioned these may not accurately reflect the true learning environment within the company.

Stephanie Conway, senior director of talent development at LinkedIn, echoed Raman's sentiments, highlighting the importance of understanding how learning and development align with a company's overall business objectives.

Conway recommended that candidates inquire about the reasons behind the availability of the position, such as whether the previous employee was promoted within the same field or had opportunities for cross-departmental training.

Conway also advised candidates to speak with other team members to gain insights into their experiences and growth within the company. According to her, a company that prioritises employee training should demonstrate a track record of promoting and providing opportunities for advancement.