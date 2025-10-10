'Lifestyle Changes, Not Quick Fixes': Milind Deora Slams Weight Loss Drug Ads By MNCs

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora has criticised multinational pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly for promoting its weight loss drug Mounjaro in India through full-page newspaper advertisements.

Sharing the advertisement on X (formerly Twitter), Deora expressed his disapproval, writing, “Ironic to see multinational pharma giant Eli Lilly taking full-page ads in Indian newspapers, pitching itself as the solution to obesity in India.”

He further accused global corporations of profiting from unhealthy lifestyles in emerging economies and then attempting to monetise the solutions. “The same countries that profit from creating unhealthy lifestyles in emerging economies now want to profit from curing them through expensive drugs like #Mounjaro,” he wrote.

Deora urged Indian consumers to exercise caution, emphasising that long-term health cannot be achieved through pharmaceutical shortcuts. “Indian consumers must stay vigilant. Our path to better health lies in diet, exercise, lifestyle & moderation, not in fear-mongering or quick fixes sold by global corporations,” he wrote in the post.