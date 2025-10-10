'Lifestyle Changes, Not Quick Fixes': Milind Deora Slams Weight Loss Drug Ads By MNCs
The Shiv Sena MP criticised Eli Lilly’s advertising of Mounjaro in India, urging citizens to prioritise lifestyle and moderation over costly pharmaceutical solutions.
Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora has criticised multinational pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly for promoting its weight loss drug Mounjaro in India through full-page newspaper advertisements.
Sharing the advertisement on X (formerly Twitter), Deora expressed his disapproval, writing, “Ironic to see multinational pharma giant Eli Lilly taking full-page ads in Indian newspapers, pitching itself as the solution to obesity in India.”
He further accused global corporations of profiting from unhealthy lifestyles in emerging economies and then attempting to monetise the solutions. “The same countries that profit from creating unhealthy lifestyles in emerging economies now want to profit from curing them through expensive drugs like #Mounjaro,” he wrote.
Deora urged Indian consumers to exercise caution, emphasising that long-term health cannot be achieved through pharmaceutical shortcuts. “Indian consumers must stay vigilant. Our path to better health lies in diet, exercise, lifestyle & moderation, not in fear-mongering or quick fixes sold by global corporations,” he wrote in the post.
Here Is Milind Deora’s Post
Ironic to see multinational pharma giant @EliLillyandCo taking full-page ads in Indian newspapers, pitching itself as the solution to obesity in India. The same countries that profit from creating unhealthy lifestyles in emerging economies now want to profit from curing themâ¦ pic.twitter.com/P36wfT6XsQ— Milind Deora | à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¤¿à¤à¤¦ à¤¦à¥à¤µà¤°à¤¾ (@milinddeora) October 10, 2025
This is not the first time Deora has criticised Mounjaro. Following its launch in India in March, he had raised concerns about the growing influence of Western pharmaceutical solutions on the nation’s health landscape. "First, the USA floods India with sugary drinks & obesity-inducing lifestyles. Now, they’re pushing ‘'eight loss' drugs to fix the damage," he said.
Deora also called for preventive health measures, advocating higher taxes on sugary products, restrictions on advertisements targeting children and promoting intermittent fasting. “India must raise taxes on sugary products, ban ads targeting children & promote intermittent fasting—a proven health solution that works for millions, including me,” he added.
ALSO READ
What is Ozempic? Should You Use It For Weight Loss As Drug Regulator Clears For Use In India
First, USA floods India with sugary drinks & obesity-inducing lifestyles. Now, theyâre pushing âweight lossâ drugs to fix the damage.— Milind Deora | à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¤¿à¤à¤¦ à¤¦à¥à¤µà¤°à¤¾ (@milinddeora) March 21, 2025
India must raise taxes on sugary products, ban ads targeting children & promote intermittent fastingâa proven health solution that works forâ¦ pic.twitter.com/3QUcpADno8
What Is Mounjaro?
According to the Eli Lilly website, Mounjaro is the first and only approved medication in a new class for treating type 2 diabetes. Unlike traditional diabetes drugs, it works by activating both the GIP and GLP-1 pathways, helping to regulate blood sugar more effectively.
Mounjaro is an injectable prescription medicine intended to be used alongside diet and exercise to improve glucose control in adults with type 2 diabetes. Its safety and effectiveness in children have not yet been established, stated the information on the website.