'Lied To My Father, Used Friend's Name': Gambling Addict Confesses To Rs 33 Lakh Debt

After moving to a new city, he told his parents he needed Rs 2 lakh for a rental deposit, but he lost the money to gambling. The lies continued and he asked money for coaching, tuitions, and career growth. "Every time, my father trusted me. Every time, I gambled it away," he wrote.

"But the worst part is this: my father works as a lender, giving money on interest to people. To get even more money for gambling, I told him 11 fake names, I said these were my "friends" who wanted to join tuition and needed loans. My father gave me the money under their names," he mentioned.

"My friends don't even know about it. All of that money is gone too," the Redditor added. The total debt has now reached Rs 33 lakh.

He said his father believes he is earning Rs 1 lakh per month and expects him to send money home regularly and repay the loans he has taken. "But in reality, I'm unemployed, addicted to gambling, and sinking deeper every day," he wrote.

He said his father, who owns a small shop and earns about Rs 50,000 per month, would be shattered and might even suffer a cardiac arrest if he discovers the truth.

The Redditor mentioned he knows Data Structures and Algorithms (DSA) and system design and he wants to study and apply for jobs. But the cycle of lies and gambling losses has trapped him. "I feel like I've already ruined everything. Rs 33 lakh debt. A fake job. A fake salary. Lies on top of lies," he wrote.