‘Let It Compound’: Aniruddha Malpani Answers ‘How To Get Rich’ After Viral Zerodha Tweet

Mumbai-based IVF specialist and investor Dr Aniruddha Malpani, who recently found himself in the middle of a social media storm involving stock brokerage Zerodha, says people are now seeking his advice on how to get rich.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Malpani wrote, “The Zerodha tweet has gone viral, and people are asking me for ‘tips’ on how to get rich. The answer is boring. Become a value investor and be patient and let the money compound.”

In the same post, he shared a screenshot of a chart from investment management firm Solidarity, highlighting its relative performance against market benchmarks. The chart shows that since 2014, Solidarity’s relative performance has been much higher than benchmarks.