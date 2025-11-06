‘Let It Compound’: Aniruddha Malpani Answers ‘How To Get Rich’ After Viral Zerodha Tweet
Days after his public spat with Zerodha went viral, seasoned investor and IVF specialist Dr Aniruddha Malpani says people are now asking him ‘how to get rich’.
Mumbai-based IVF specialist and investor Dr Aniruddha Malpani, who recently found himself in the middle of a social media storm involving stock brokerage Zerodha, says people are now seeking his advice on how to get rich.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Malpani wrote, “The Zerodha tweet has gone viral, and people are asking me for ‘tips’ on how to get rich. The answer is boring. Become a value investor and be patient and let the money compound.”
In the same post, he shared a screenshot of a chart from investment management firm Solidarity, highlighting its relative performance against market benchmarks. The chart shows that since 2014, Solidarity’s relative performance has been much higher than benchmarks.
Malpani’s post drew mixed reactions, with replies ranging from appreciation to scepticism.
One user praised his approach, saying, “Great insight, Dr Malpani! The Solidarity portfolio's 700% growth since 2014 is impressive, especially against the Nifty 50 and Sensex. Your advice on value investing and compounding aligns perfectly with long-term wealth-building principles. Thanks for sharing!”
Not everyone agreed, though. One respondent challenged his claim that compounding is the key to getting rich, writing, “How can compounding be the right answer, sir? Because if you invest thousands, it will compound in thousands; if you invest lakhs, it will compound in lakhs; and if you invest crores, it will compound in crores. To become rich through compounding, you first need big capital — and to get that big capital, compounding doesn’t really help."
Another user urged him to offer more practical guidance, saying that he should provide some “clarity” on how to succeed in this field, “what's required and what is not required.” The user also urged Malpani to “post some videos” as it may help youngsters.
Dr Aniruddha Malpani Vs Zerodha Controversy
On Nov. 3, Dr Malpani accused Zerodha of running a “scam,” alleging that the platform prevented him from withdrawing his ‘own money’. He wrote on X, “The Zerodha scam! They don't allow me to withdraw my own money from their account, saying the daily limit for withdrawal is Rs 5 crore. They use my money for free! This is unfair.” He also shared a screenshot displaying an available balance of Rs 429 crore.
Responding to the allegation, Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath clarified that the payout requests had already been processed. Kamath wrote on X that the brokerage needs certain checks “for the sake of our systems’ sanity” and to ensure there are no issues involving incorrect or fraudulent fund transfers.
He added, “Rs 5 crore is the threshold at which we ask customers to create tickets to withdraw.” Kamath also stated, “Numerous potential issues can arise during the withdrawal process, and once funds are paid out, there is no way for us to recover them.”
Dr Malpani is a renowned IVF expert and a seasoned investor. His bio on X states, “I am an IVF specialist at www.drmalpani.com, and an angel investor who funds frugal innovation in India at www.malpaniventures.com.”
According to Trendlyne, as per corporate shareholdings filed for Sept. 30, 2025, Dr. Malpani publicly holds four stocks with a net worth of over Rs 384 crore.