'Less Grunt Work': Why JPMorgan Analyst Quit To Join AI Investment Startup

Varun Agarwal, an investment banking analyst, left his position at JPMorgan and joined OffDeal - an AI investment startup - to lead its investment banking and product development department, according to Business Insider.

He called the move a "calculated risk" and was drawn to the Singapore-based startup's use of AI to address a lot of the problems that he as a banking analyst at JPMorgan was facing.

He said that there was a "small window" of opportunity for success in the AI-driven industries before they "mature."

"Becoming AI native and learning how to incorporate it into your workflow will pay huge dividends in the future," Agarwal told Business Insider.