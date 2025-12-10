Leopard Enters Residential Area In Nagpur, Injures Seven People | Watch
A video of the incident went viral, showing the animal climbing rooftops and peering into homes.
A leopard strayed into Pardi residential area in Nagpur on Wednesday, Dec.10, 2025, injuring seven people during a morning attack.
All the injured are now reported to be out of danger, and the leopard has been safely rescued by forest officials after a high-risk operation.
A video of the incident went viral, showing the animal climbing rooftops and peering into homes. Forest officials said the leopard entered the Shiv Nagar area of Pardi in the early hours, moving through narrow lanes and terraces before attacking residents who came within its range.
#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra: A leopard entered the residential area of Pardi locality, injuring 7 people. pic.twitter.com/TUGdBrr6oL— ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2025
Residents described moments of fear, recalling how the leopard appeared to watch a child inside a house before pouncing on the adults who intervened. One injured man said he was attacked on his balcony after the animal suddenly approached from behind, while others were injured when the leopard charged at people standing outside their homes, Lokmat reported.
The area remained tense for hours, with residents staying indoors and monitoring the rescue until the animal was finally captured and removed from the locality
The animal was eventually cornered and tranquilised by the Forest Department Rescue team after a two-hour operation using nets and tranquilisers
#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra: The Forest Department Rescue team successfully rescued the leopard that entered the residential area of Pardi locality in Nagpur. https://t.co/WW0sjl2SDF pic.twitter.com/MPLNN92tDl— ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2025
According to news agency ANI, Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik met the injured victims at the hospital and said all seven patients are out of danger. He added that arrangements are being strengthened to ensure leopards remain confined to forest areas and that residents will be promptly alerted if such animals enter human settlements in future.
Naik also referred to ongoing measures such as controlled leopard population management and use of technology, including AI-based sirens, to detect big cat movement near habitations.
Forest officials stated that an emergency call about the leopard’s presence was received around morning hours, following which senior officers directed the rapid deployment of the rescue and transit treatment teams in Pardi.