Leopard Enters Residential Area In Nagpur, Injures Seven People | Watch

A leopard strayed into Pardi residential area in Nagpur on Wednesday, Dec.10, 2025, injuring seven people during a morning attack.

All the injured are now reported to be out of danger, and the leopard has been safely rescued by forest officials after a high-risk operation.

A video of the incident went viral, showing the animal climbing rooftops and peering into homes. Forest officials said the leopard entered the Shiv Nagar area of Pardi in the early hours, moving through narrow lanes and terraces before attacking residents who came within its range.