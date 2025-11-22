'Left For Air I Can Breathe': Startup Co-Founder On Leaving Mumbai For Bangkok

Rikki Agarwal, Co-Founder and COO of Blink Digital, recently shared a candid life update on LinkedIn about his decision to move from Mumbai to Bangkok after five years of contemplation.

Agarwal made it clear that his move was not driven by tax benefits, escapism, or a dramatic career shift, but by a simple desire to "live better."

Growing up in the small town of Sikkim, Agarwal moved to Mumbai for engineering and built his career and company in the bustling metropolis, which shaped much of his adult life.

However, at the age of 40, he reached a realisation: while India offers everything needed to build a business, it lacks the elements essential for a well-lived life.

In a post on LinkedIn, Agarwal wrote, "After 5 years of thinking about it, I moved from Mumbai to Bangkok. Not for tax breaks. Not to escape. Not for some dramatic life pivot. For something much simpler: I wanted to live better. I grew up in Sikkim. Small town. Moved to Mumbai for engineering. The city gave me everything. My career; my company. Hell, my entire adult life. Mumbai shaped me. But at 40, I had to admit something uncomfortable."

Agarwal then moved to Bangkok.