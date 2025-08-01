Business NewsTrendingLeaked Microsoft Salary Chart Reveals Maximum $2.7M Annual Package, '30-Year Wealth Plan' For Engineers
ADVERTISEMENT

Leaked Microsoft Salary Chart Reveals Maximum $2.7M Annual Package, '30-Year Wealth Plan' For Engineers

The chart shows that employees with around 18 years of experience can secure an annual package of around $1 million.

01 Aug 2025, 08:54 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Microsoft
Microsoft logo on its building (Photo by Sam Torres on Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The salaries of Microsoft employees have been revealed in a leak, showing that its top engineers can earn compensation as high as over $2.7 million per annum. The leaked data also shows Microsoft’s 30-year wealth plan for its employees, which can help them build a corpus in the long term.

The details were leaked on the X platform by former Google engineer Deedy Das. The salary chart shows that Microsoft engineers at the entry level, with typical experience of up to two years, can earn $88,000 to $1,38,000 in total compensation. For seven to 10 years of experience, the salary grows to $2,00,000 to over $5,00,000. These figures include base salary, stock and bonus amounts.

“Microsoft just leaked their official compensation bands for engineers. We often forget that you can be a stable, high-performing engineer with great work-life balance, be a BigTech lifer and comfortably retire with a net worth of $15M!” the X post read.

ALSO READ

Amazon, Microsoft Must Face Tougher UK Antitrust Probe, CMA Says
Opinion
Amazon, Microsoft Must Face Tougher UK Antitrust Probe, CMA Says
Read More

The chart shows that employees with around 18 years of experience can secure an annual package of around $1 million.

The ‘wealth journey’ plan of Microsoft reportedly guides its employees through an investment journey, helping them accumulate substantial long-term funds. It assumes 10% returns and 30% savings returns and shows that employees, who remain with the company for a longer tenure, benefit from the power of compounding.

According to the chart, someone who begins at L57 (entry level) and reaches the top at L70 could earn over $23 million in gross income over their career. With savings of around $4.2 million and investment gains of nearly $8.8 million, they could accumulate a total net worth of $13 million by the end of their career.

This helps them retire comfortably with an annual income of $5,20,000 at 4% withdrawal rate.

The salary section of the chart shows that with more experience, a larger portion of compensation comes from stock grants, while base salary and bonuses see modest growth.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT