Leaked Microsoft Salary Chart Reveals Maximum $2.7M Annual Package, '30-Year Wealth Plan' For Engineers

The salaries of Microsoft employees have been revealed in a leak, showing that its top engineers can earn compensation as high as over $2.7 million per annum. The leaked data also shows Microsoft’s 30-year wealth plan for its employees, which can help them build a corpus in the long term.

The details were leaked on the X platform by former Google engineer Deedy Das. The salary chart shows that Microsoft engineers at the entry level, with typical experience of up to two years, can earn $88,000 to $1,38,000 in total compensation. For seven to 10 years of experience, the salary grows to $2,00,000 to over $5,00,000. These figures include base salary, stock and bonus amounts.

“Microsoft just leaked their official compensation bands for engineers. We often forget that you can be a stable, high-performing engineer with great work-life balance, be a BigTech lifer and comfortably retire with a net worth of $15M!” the X post read.