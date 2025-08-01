Leaked Microsoft Salary Chart Reveals Maximum $2.7M Annual Package, '30-Year Wealth Plan' For Engineers
The chart shows that employees with around 18 years of experience can secure an annual package of around $1 million.
The salaries of Microsoft employees have been revealed in a leak, showing that its top engineers can earn compensation as high as over $2.7 million per annum. The leaked data also shows Microsoft’s 30-year wealth plan for its employees, which can help them build a corpus in the long term.
The details were leaked on the X platform by former Google engineer Deedy Das. The salary chart shows that Microsoft engineers at the entry level, with typical experience of up to two years, can earn $88,000 to $1,38,000 in total compensation. For seven to 10 years of experience, the salary grows to $2,00,000 to over $5,00,000. These figures include base salary, stock and bonus amounts.
“Microsoft just leaked their official compensation bands for engineers. We often forget that you can be a stable, high-performing engineer with great work-life balance, be a BigTech lifer and comfortably retire with a net worth of $15M!” the X post read.
Microsoft just leaked their official compensation bands for engineers.— Deedy (@deedydas) July 31, 2025
We often forget that you can be a stable high-performing engineer with
great work-life balance, be a BigTech lifer and comfortably retire with a net worth of ~$15M! pic.twitter.com/XL64X3pHUc
The ‘wealth journey’ plan of Microsoft reportedly guides its employees through an investment journey, helping them accumulate substantial long-term funds. It assumes 10% returns and 30% savings returns and shows that employees, who remain with the company for a longer tenure, benefit from the power of compounding.
According to the chart, someone who begins at L57 (entry level) and reaches the top at L70 could earn over $23 million in gross income over their career. With savings of around $4.2 million and investment gains of nearly $8.8 million, they could accumulate a total net worth of $13 million by the end of their career.
This helps them retire comfortably with an annual income of $5,20,000 at 4% withdrawal rate.
The salary section of the chart shows that with more experience, a larger portion of compensation comes from stock grants, while base salary and bonuses see modest growth.