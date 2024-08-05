Laugh-Out-Loud Video Of Pakistani Snacks With Hilarious Brand Names Goes Viral

A video on Instagram, showing snacks with names hilariously close to famous global brands, has gone viral, amassing more than six million views. Shared by user @faisaltreshah, the video highlights candies he claims are from Pakistan, though some viewers suggest they might be from Iran.

In the video, @faisaltreshah showcases an assortment of snacks, including 'Smart Beans,' 'Ferry Rose,' 'Bunty and Beans (B&B),' 'Tik Tak,' 'Mass Bar,' and 'Snookers.' Each item bears a striking resemblance in both name and packaging to well-known international brands.

The video, which swiftly gained popularity, features @faisaltreshah's off-camera commentary as he introduces each snack. "Snacks in Pakistan are hilarious," he says at the beginning, laughing as he reveals the final item named 'Bunty'.