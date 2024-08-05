Laugh-Out-Loud Video Of Pakistani Snacks With Hilarious Brand Names Goes Viral
A video on Instagram, showing snacks with names hilariously close to famous global brands, has gone viral, amassing more than six million views. Shared by user @faisaltreshah, the video highlights candies he claims are from Pakistan, though some viewers suggest they might be from Iran.
In the video, @faisaltreshah showcases an assortment of snacks, including 'Smart Beans,' 'Ferry Rose,' 'Bunty and Beans (B&B),' 'Tik Tak,' 'Mass Bar,' and 'Snookers.' Each item bears a striking resemblance in both name and packaging to well-known international brands.
The video, which swiftly gained popularity, features @faisaltreshah's off-camera commentary as he introduces each snack. "Snacks in Pakistan are hilarious," he says at the beginning, laughing as he reveals the final item named 'Bunty'.
Viewers have flooded the comments section, sharing their laughter and curiosity:
"Pakistanis producing their own happiness 😂"
"The game started from Ferry Rose😂"
"Mass, snookers and Bunty has killed me 🤣🇵🇰♥️🇬🇧"
"A bar of mass, truly defines itself"
"do any of these taste like the "real" stuff?"
"It was ok till Milky Balls!! And whats up with the name bunty !??"
"M&M ❎ B&B ✅, bounty❎ bunty ✅, Snickers ❎ snookers ✅"
"I've never seen these in Pakistan"
"Seeing these names, I forgot the actual names at some point 😂"
"How dare you Bunty is my chacha's name."
"B&B is not Bunty and Bubli ?"