Lassi Price Hiked By 75%? Mother Dairy Responds After User Questions Rs 15 Jump

The user, identified as Kamlesh Singh, said that the price was hiked "overnight" without any prior information and sarcastically called the move a "masterstroke".

28 Aug 2025, 03:32 PM IST i
Mother Dairy replied with a clarification while denying any price hike for its 180 ml pack of sweet lassi. (Photo source: Mother Dairy's Facebook Page)
Mother Dairy on Thursday issued a clarification after a user on social media claimed that the price of its sweet lassi had been hiked from Rs 20 to Rs 35 without any prior announcement.

The user, identified as Kamlesh Singh, said that the price was hiked "overnight" without any prior information and sarcastically called the move a "masterstroke". He also referenced United States President Donald Trump, seemingly linking the hike to the 50% tariffs imposed by the US on Indian products.

"In a masterstroke, Mother Dairy has raised the tariff on its lassi by a whopping 75%. Taking the price of this tiny pack from Rs 20 to Rs 35 overnight. Donald Trump ji ki jai (hail Trump),” the user wrote in a now-deleted post on X.

Hours later, Mother Dairy replied to the post, noting that a 180 ml pack of its Sweet Lassi continues to be priced at Rs 20. The company said that the number "35" on the pack indicates the plant code, not the price, referring to the code which appeared next to 'MRP', making it seem like the price of the product. Apologising for the confusion, the company requested the user's contact to resolve the matter.

"Dear Mr Singh, the price of Mother Dairy Tetra Lassi is Rs 20/- for a 180 ml pack. The code starting with 35 refers to the plant code followed by the batch code. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused. Request to share your contact details by DM for our team to reach out to you. Regards. Consumer Services Team, Mother Dairy," it said.

The user then acknowledged that the local shopkeeper may have overcharged by taking advantage of the packaging confusion.

"Well, then, the neighbourhood shopkeeper has been fooling people. He will get some tariff in return today. Meanwhile, I withdraw this because your word is official," Singh replied.

The last price hike was announced by Mother Dairy on April 30. It had raised the milk prices by up to Rs 2 per litre, citing increased input costs. 

An official stated that procurement expenses have climbed by Rs 4-5 per litre in recent months, driven by an early summer and ongoing heatwave conditions. This prompted the company to adjust retail prices.

