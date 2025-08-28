Lassi Price Hiked By 75%? Mother Dairy Responds After User Questions Rs 15 Jump

Mother Dairy on Thursday issued a clarification after a user on social media claimed that the price of its sweet lassi had been hiked from Rs 20 to Rs 35 without any prior announcement.

The user, identified as Kamlesh Singh, said that the price was hiked "overnight" without any prior information and sarcastically called the move a "masterstroke". He also referenced United States President Donald Trump, seemingly linking the hike to the 50% tariffs imposed by the US on Indian products.

"In a masterstroke, Mother Dairy has raised the tariff on its lassi by a whopping 75%. Taking the price of this tiny pack from Rs 20 to Rs 35 overnight. Donald Trump ji ki jai (hail Trump),” the user wrote in a now-deleted post on X.