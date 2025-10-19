Lakshmi Puja 2025: Date, Significance, Tithi, Muhurat, Rituals And More

Laxmi Puja 2025: Diwali brings homes to life with diyas, colourful rangolis and the aroma of sweets. The festival of lights is widely celebrated by Hindus in India and other countries. It is an occasion for family gatherings, exchange of gifts and launch of new ventures.

In India, Diwali celebrations may vary across states as per regional traditions. However, in many states devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh on Diwali to seek blessings for prosperity, wealth and good fortune.