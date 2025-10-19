Lakshmi Puja 2025: Date, Significance, Tithi, Muhurat, Rituals And More
Diwali 2025: It’s a tradition in many states to worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh on Diwali to seek blessings for prosperity, wealth and good fortune.
Laxmi Puja 2025: Diwali brings homes to life with diyas, colourful rangolis and the aroma of sweets. The festival of lights is widely celebrated by Hindus in India and other countries. It is an occasion for family gatherings, exchange of gifts and launch of new ventures.
In India, Diwali celebrations may vary across states as per regional traditions. However, in many states devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh on Diwali to seek blessings for prosperity, wealth and good fortune.
Diwali 2025: When Is Lakshmi Puja
According to Drik Panchang, Diwali Lakshmi Pujan will be observed on Oct. 20 as the Amavasya Tithi falls on this date. Diwali is celebrated on the Amavasya Tithi of the Hindu month of Kartik.
Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 7:08 p.m. to 8:18 p.m. (1 hour 11 minutes)
Pradosh Kaal: 5:46 p.m.to 8:18 p.m.
Vrishabha Kaal: 7:08 p.m.to 9:03 p.m.
Amavasya Tithi Begins: 3:44 p.m., Oct. 20
Amavasya Tithi Ends: 5:54 p.m., Oct. 21
Lakshmi Puja 2025 Muhurat In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities
Pune: 7:38 p.m.to 8:37 p.m.
New Delhi: 7:08 p.m.to 8:18 p.m.
Chennai: 7:20 p.m.to 8:14 p.m.
Jaipur: 7:17 p.m.to 8:25 p.m.
Hyderabad: 7:21 p.m.to 8:19 p.m.
Gurgaon: 7:09 p.m.to 8:19 p.m.
Chandigarh: 7:06 p.m.to 8:19 p.m.
Kolkata: 5:06 p.m.to 5:54 p.m. (on Oct. 21)
Mumbai: 7:41 p.m.to 8:41 p.m.
Bengaluru: 7:31 p.m.to 8:25 p.m.
Ahmedabad: 7:36 p.m.to 8:40 p.m.
Noida: 7:07 p.m. to 8:18 p.m.
(as per Drik Panchang)
Lakshmi Puja 2025: Significance
Lakshmi Puja is performed to seek blessings from Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity. Many devotees also worship Lord Ganesh, the god of wisdom, on this day along with Goddess Lakshmi.
It's believed that worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh on Diwali brings prosperity, wealth and happiness to homes, while eliminating all evil forces.
Lakshmi Puja 2025: Vrat And Rituals
Generally, Diwali Lakshmi Puja is performed during Pradosh Kaal, which starts after sunset. In many states, Shradh rituals are also performed to pay homage to ancestors on Diwali Amavasya. Many devotees also observe a day-long fast and end it after the Lakshmi Puja in the evening.
Lakshmi Puja 2025: Preparations
Homes and offices are decorated with marigold flowers, Ashoka, mango and banana leaves. Mangalik Kalash with unpeeled coconuts is placed at the main entrance of the house. A red cloth on a raised platform is used to install idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. A white cloth is placed on the left for the Navgraha gods, with nine slots of Akshata (unbroken rice) for the Navgraha and 16 slots of wheat or flour on the red cloth. The puja is performed following all the Lakshmi Puja Vidhi.