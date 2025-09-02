Laid Off For Third Time Since Covid, Reddit User Seeks Advice: 'Feel So Defeated'
One user, who endured five layoffs, shared how focusing on wellbeing helped them recover.
Losing a job is hard, but for one Reddit user, it has happened three times since the Covid-19 pandemic. In a post titled, “Third Layoff Since Covid. Need advice, spiralling already,” the user opened up about the uncertainty of going through it again.
“I have been laid off three times since Covid and am already depressed,” the user wrote. In the first instance, the Reddit user’s employer downsized, laying off a third of staff, including the CEO. That role as a project manager lasted two months.
The second job ended abruptly when the company lost a big client. “I was on a contract and they lost their Microsoft account, so I was let go. Lasted one year,” the user stated.
The third job was a director’s post in Florida. “Was there a year and a half. Generated $12m a year for the state in free cash revenue. Whole team (and no one else) was laid off because we dealt in international work,” wrote the user.
Unable to afford living costs in Florida, the user returned to Texas to live with their parents. “I want to cry and feel so defeated. I feel like a failure and that I will never have stable employment,” the user opened up.
The post ended with the user writing, “Anyone have any advice?”
Many users responded with empathy and advice.
One said they too “spiralled after my layoff” but used the time for “self-reflection,” urging the poster not to let a job define their worth.
Another user, also on a third layoff, advised to consider roles “at a lower compensation” just to stay afloat in a tough job market.
Others reminded the user that layoffs are rarely personal. “You’re getting laid off because of leadership and nothing you are doing wrong… ultimately, you are just a number,” read a comment.
Many users encouraged practical survival steps such as downsizing, selling possessions and rebuilding through networking.
One user, who endured five layoffs, shared how focusing on wellbeing helped them recover. They accepted a lower-paying but more balanced role and stressed. “None of this is a reflection of you or something you lack…think about what it is that you want and then spend 30-60 minutes dedicated to making that a reality each day.”
Job losses can throw careers off track, but there are ways to cope and rebuild. Applying for unemployment benefits, cutting non-essential expenses, or moving in with family can ease immediate financial stress. For the longer term, reskilling through short courses can create new opportunities. Networking also plays a big role, with personal referrals often leading to faster job openings than online applications.