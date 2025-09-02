Laid Off For Third Time Since Covid, Reddit User Seeks Advice: 'Feel So Defeated'

Losing a job is hard, but for one Reddit user, it has happened three times since the Covid-19 pandemic. In a post titled, “Third Layoff Since Covid. Need advice, spiralling already,” the user opened up about the uncertainty of going through it again.

“I have been laid off three times since Covid and am already depressed,” the user wrote. In the first instance, the Reddit user’s employer downsized, laying off a third of staff, including the CEO. That role as a project manager lasted two months.

The second job ended abruptly when the company lost a big client. “I was on a contract and they lost their Microsoft account, so I was let go. Lasted one year,” the user stated.

The third job was a director’s post in Florida. “Was there a year and a half. Generated $12m a year for the state in free cash revenue. Whole team (and no one else) was laid off because we dealt in international work,” wrote the user.

Unable to afford living costs in Florida, the user returned to Texas to live with their parents. “I want to cry and feel so defeated. I feel like a failure and that I will never have stable employment,” the user opened up.

The post ended with the user writing, “Anyone have any advice?”

Many users responded with empathy and advice.