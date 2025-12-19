Kristin Cabot Breaks Silence On Viral Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal: 'Even If I Did Have An Affair...'

Kristin Cabot, who previously served as Astronomer’s Head of Human Resources, has spoken publicly for the first time after she was filmed embracing then-CEO Andy Byron at a Coldplay concert in July. In an interview with The New York Times, she described the episode as a “bad decision”.

Cabot, 53, told The New York Times that the viral “kiss cam” clip from a Coldplay show in Boston on July 16 had far-reaching consequences for her life.

“I made a bad decision and had a couple of High Noons and danced and acted inappropriately with my boss. And it’s not nothing. And I took accountability and I gave up my career for that. That’s the price I chose to pay,” she said.

The widely shared video prompted Cabot to step down from her role as head of HR at Astronomer. The incident also led to the resignation of then-CEO Andy Byron.

In a conversation with The Times, Cabot admitted she had “a big happy crush” on her boss.

“I definitely thought he was a good-looking guy and I had that thought of, ‘If I didn’t work here …,’ ” Cabot told The Times.

Cabot told The Times that both she and Byron were in the midst of marital separations when the incident occurred.