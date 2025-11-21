Kotak Mahindra Bank Turns 40: Uday Kotak Recalls Launching It With Rs 30 Lakh In A 300 Sq Ft Office

As Kotak Mahindra marks 40 years today, Uday Kotak, Founder and Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank, reflected on the company's journey from its origins in 1985.

He reminisced about investing Rs 30 lakh, which is equivalent to roughly Rs 3.2 crore today per inflation calculators, and transforming a modest finance firm into India's third-largest private bank by market cap in four decades.

In a post on social media platform X, Kotak wrote, "40 years ago today, I started a company with Rs 30 lakh capital, in a 300 sq ft office in Fort, Mumbai. Today, that company, which I ran for 38 years, is Kotak Mahindra Bank. As this Indian institution navigates changing times, may it prosper. Happy Birthday…tum jiyo hazaaro saal." [sic]