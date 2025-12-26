Kiss-Cam Scandal To 19-Minute Clip: Top Five Videos That Went Viral In 2025
The year 2025 once again showed us how rapidly videos can spread online and the way they can affect people’s lives. From joyful moments to major controversies, these viral clips dominated social media and news headlines.
Here’s a roundup of the most talked-about viral videos of the year:
1.The '19-minute viral video' mystery
The '19-minute viral video' refers to a widespread social media controversy involving a leaked explicit video and subsequent AI-generated deepfakes. The term became a trending search query, often used by trolls or scammers to drive traffic to malicious links.
The trend originated from the leak of a private, intimate video allegedly involving a Bengali Instagram couple, Sofik SK and Sonali. They later confirmed the video was real, but stated it was recorded long ago and stolen by a "friend" who blackmailed them before leaking it online. Social media users wrongly identified other popular influencers as the people in the video.
Most notably, gaming creator Payal Dhare (Payal Gaming) and influencer Sweet Zannat were targeted by trolls. Both issued strong denials and clarified they were not the individuals in the footage
2. CCTV footage from the Namo Bharat train
According to reports, CCTV footage recorded on Nov. 24 during the train's journey from Uttar Pradesh’s Duhai to Muradnagar station, purportedly showed a man and a woman in an objectionable position.
Officials said both were students of an institute in Duhai on the Delhi-Meerut Road. Legal action was initiated against both.
3. ‘Kiss cam’ scandal at Coldplay concert
One of the most sensational viral moments came from a Coldplay concert, where the kiss cam showed Astronomer CEO Andy Byron with the company’s HR head, Kristin Cabot. The clip spread like wildfire, leading to intense online speculation, memes, and public scrutiny.
Both executives stepped down from their roles, but the incident proved how a few seconds on screen can change lives overnight.
NEW: CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot from Astronomer caught having an affair on the jumbotron at Coldplayâs Boston concert pic.twitter.com/QloKq6n5NO— Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) July 17, 2025
4. Mother Elephant Helping Struggling Calf
A short clip, shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan on X, showcased the strong maternal bond and intelligence of these animals. Posting the video, Kaswan wrote, "That mother calf duo. Nobody should leave behind." The emotional clip, shared on Oct. 16, went viral. It has garnered more than 1.21 lakh views on X.
That mother calf duo. Nobody should leave behind. pic.twitter.com/uX7Uo1FnLX— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 16, 2025
5. Dad’s 'Dhurandhar' dance for newborn daughter
Pure joy went viral too: A father dancing to Akshay Khanna's 'Dhurandhar' entry song after learning he had been blessed with a baby girl. It hit feeds as a rare, unfiltered "happy internet" moment.
Winner Of The Trend â¤ï¸ð¥ pic.twitter.com/7kvPDO03IM— POSITIVE FAN (@imashishsrrk) December 17, 2025