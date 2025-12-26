Business NewsTrendingKiss-Cam Scandal To 19-Minute Clip: Top Five Videos That Went Viral In 2025
ADVERTISEMENT

Kiss-Cam Scandal To 19-Minute Clip: Top Five Videos That Went Viral In 2025

Here’s a roundup of the most talked-about viral videos of the year.

26 Dec 2025, 11:29 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>One of the most sensational viral moments came from a Coldplay concert, where the kiss cam showed Astronomer CEO Andy Byron with the company’s HR head, Kristin Cabot. (Source: NDTV)</p></div>
One of the most sensational viral moments came from a Coldplay concert, where the kiss cam showed Astronomer CEO Andy Byron with the company’s HR head, Kristin Cabot. (Source: NDTV)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The year 2025 once again showed us how rapidly videos can spread online and the way they can affect people’s lives. From joyful moments to major controversies, these viral clips dominated social media and news headlines.

Here’s a roundup of the most talked-about viral videos of the year:

ALSO READ

Google's Viral 6–7 Feature: Try It Now And See What Happens, Here's How To Do It
Opinion
Google's Viral 6–7 Feature: Try It Now And See What Happens, Here's How To Do It
Read More

1.The '19-minute viral video' mystery

The '19-minute viral video' refers to a widespread social media controversy involving a leaked explicit video and subsequent AI-generated deepfakes. The term became a trending search query, often used by trolls or scammers to drive traffic to malicious links.

The trend originated from the leak of a private, intimate video allegedly involving a Bengali Instagram couple, Sofik SK and Sonali. They later confirmed the video was real, but stated it was recorded long ago and stolen by a "friend" who blackmailed them before leaking it online. Social media users wrongly identified other popular influencers as the people in the video.

Most notably, gaming creator Payal Dhare (Payal Gaming) and influencer Sweet Zannat were targeted by trolls. Both issued strong denials and clarified they were not the individuals in the footage

ALSO READ

Warren Buffett's Old Speech On '20-Slot' Strategy Goes Viral: Here's How To Use It For Financial Goals
Opinion
Warren Buffett's Old Speech On '20-Slot' Strategy Goes Viral: Here's How To Use It For Financial Goals
Read More

2. CCTV footage from the Namo Bharat train

According to reports, CCTV footage recorded on Nov. 24 during the train's journey from Uttar Pradesh’s Duhai to Muradnagar station, purportedly showed a man and a woman in an objectionable position.

Officials said both were students of an institute in Duhai on the Delhi-Meerut Road. Legal action was initiated against both.

3. ‘Kiss cam’ scandal at Coldplay concert

One of the most sensational viral moments came from a Coldplay concert, where the kiss cam showed Astronomer CEO Andy Byron with the company’s HR head, Kristin Cabot. The clip spread like wildfire, leading to intense online speculation, memes, and public scrutiny.

Both executives stepped down from their roles, but the incident proved how a few seconds on screen can change lives overnight.

ALSO READ

Kristin Cabot Breaks Silence On Viral Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal: 'Even If I Did Have An Affair...'
Opinion
Kristin Cabot Breaks Silence On Viral Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal: 'Even If I Did Have An Affair...'
Read More

4. Mother Elephant Helping Struggling Calf

A short clip, shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan on X, showcased the strong maternal bond and intelligence of these animals. Posting the video, Kaswan wrote, "That mother calf duo. Nobody should leave behind." The emotional clip, shared on Oct. 16, went viral. It has garnered more than 1.21 lakh views on X.

5. Dad’s 'Dhurandhar' dance for newborn daughter

Pure joy went viral too: A father dancing to Akshay Khanna's 'Dhurandhar' entry song after learning he had been blessed with a baby girl. It hit feeds as a rare, unfiltered "happy internet" moment.

ALSO READ

Bengaluru Woman Sends Legal Notice After Society's Moral Policing; Reddit Post Goes Viral
Opinion
Bengaluru Woman Sends Legal Notice After Society's Moral Policing; Reddit Post Goes Viral
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT