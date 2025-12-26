Kiss-Cam Scandal To 19-Minute Clip: Top Five Videos That Went Viral In 2025

The '19-minute viral video' refers to a widespread social media controversy involving a leaked explicit video and subsequent AI-generated deepfakes. The term became a trending search query, often used by trolls or scammers to drive traffic to malicious links.

The trend originated from the leak of a private, intimate video allegedly involving a Bengali Instagram couple, Sofik SK and Sonali. They later confirmed the video was real, but stated it was recorded long ago and stolen by a "friend" who blackmailed them before leaking it online. Social media users wrongly identified other popular influencers as the people in the video.

Most notably, gaming creator Payal Dhare (Payal Gaming) and influencer Sweet Zannat were targeted by trolls. Both issued strong denials and clarified they were not the individuals in the footage