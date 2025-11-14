Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Praises Bengaluru's 'Cleaner' Roads, Footpaths; Netizens Counter With Photos Of Garbage

Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Friday lauded the Karnataka government over improvements in the city’s infrastructure. Shaw praised Bengaluru’s cleaner footpaths and newly asphalted roads.

In an X post, she credited the leadership of Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, who is also in-charge of Bengaluru city development.

“We are finally seeing visible change in cleaner foot paths and asphalt roads across the city. DK Shivakumar, your leadership has been key in rescuing our city from collapsing under the weight of garbage debris and pot holes,” Shaw’s post read.

Shaw further urged the authorities to continue their work.