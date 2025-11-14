Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Praises Bengaluru's 'Cleaner' Roads, Footpaths; Netizens Counter With Photos Of Garbage
Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Friday lauded the Karnataka government over improvements in the city’s infrastructure. Shaw praised Bengaluru’s cleaner footpaths and newly asphalted roads.
In an X post, she credited the leadership of Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, who is also in-charge of Bengaluru city development.
“We are finally seeing visible change in cleaner foot paths and asphalt roads across the city. DK Shivakumar, your leadership has been key in rescuing our city from collapsing under the weight of garbage debris and pot holes,” Shaw’s post read.
Shaw further urged the authorities to continue their work.
We are finally seeing visible change in cleaner foot paths n asphalted roads across the city. @DKShivakumar your leadership has been key in rescuing our city from collapsing under the weight of garbage debris n pot holes. Please continue to drive this important development.— Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) November 14, 2025
“Let’s build a world-class city through collective civic responsibility,” she concluded her post.
However, Shaw’s comments did not go down well with some social media users in Bengaluru. As soon as the post went viral, people shared screenshots of several areas in the city, pointing out that they needed urgent attention from the authorities.
“Cleaner footpath? This is HSR, the cradle of all startups in the country, not some inside road, but 17th cross, where most unicorns boast their presence,” a user said, sharing photos of the purported location, filled with garbage.
Cleaner footpath? This is HSR, the cradle of all startups in the country, not some inside road, but 17th cross where most unicorns boast their presence. One thing i must say, there is some resemblance of footpath i can surely see here which i can't in most of the city.— saccidÄnand (@saccidanand) November 14, 2025
Other users shared similar concerns from locations such as Varthur–Gunjur Road, AECS Layout, Singasandra, and Jagadish Nagar 7th Cross Road, among other areas. Many posted photos and videos of these neighbourhoods struggling with poor road conditions and garbage heaps.
Current footpath situation.— Shreejon ð®ð³ (@ShreejonBiyani) November 14, 2025
-Traffic light blocked by hoarding
-Construction debris on walking path
-Illegal home setup on footpath
-Pedestrian forced to walk on the road. #YeThikKarkeDikhao @CivicOp_india @ChristinMP_ @BBMPSWMSplComm pic.twitter.com/DzBO88f1YO
“Might be around your house to keep you happy. We commoners don’t see any changes in the rest of the city,” a user commented, referring to the limited improvements visible in certain localities.
Echoing a similar concern, a person added: “This is great. I wish we could say the same for Shikaripallaya main road as soon as you enter it from Bangalore’s pride, Electronic City Ph1. Bad roads, garbage, encroachment, stray dogs…”
Some users agreed with Shaw’s comments that improvements had been made, but said there is still room for much more to be done.
“Yes. Now, the next Level should be to clear construction debris on road sides and even the footpaths and give some aesthetic boost to the footpaths and roads,” a user suggested.