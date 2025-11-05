Kim Kardashian Blames ‘Toxic Friend’ ChatGPT For 'Making Her Fail Tests' During Law Studies

Media personality and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian has opened up about her experience with the popular artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT, joking in a recent interview that the chatbot made her law studies more difficult by giving her incorrect answers.

While participating in Vanity Fair’s popular ‘lie detector’ test show, Kardashian revealed the AI tool gave her wrong answers while she was studying. The video interview was published on Nov. 3.

Kardashian has been pursuing a law career without going to a traditional law school. She began studying law in 2019. In 2021, she took the “baby bar” exam. She earned her law degree in May. In July, she took the full bar exam. She is now waiting for the results, according to Gizmodo.

When asked if Karshadian sees ChatGPT as a friend, she replied: “No. I use it for legal advice. So, when I am needing to know the answer to a question, I'll take a picture and snap it and put it in there."

She further continued that her attempts to seek accurate legal advice from the bot have been vain, as they are always “wrong”.