Kim Kardashian Blames ‘Toxic Friend’ ChatGPT For 'Making Her Fail Tests' During Law Studies
While participating in 'Vanity Fair’s' popular ‘lie detector’ test show, Kardashian revealed the AI tool gave her wrong answers while she was studying.
Media personality and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian has opened up about her experience with the popular artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT, joking in a recent interview that the chatbot made her law studies more difficult by giving her incorrect answers.
While participating in Vanity Fair’s popular ‘lie detector’ test show, Kardashian revealed the AI tool gave her wrong answers while she was studying. The video interview was published on Nov. 3.
Kardashian has been pursuing a law career without going to a traditional law school. She began studying law in 2019. In 2021, she took the “baby bar” exam. She earned her law degree in May. In July, she took the full bar exam. She is now waiting for the results, according to Gizmodo.
When asked if Karshadian sees ChatGPT as a friend, she replied: “No. I use it for legal advice. So, when I am needing to know the answer to a question, I'll take a picture and snap it and put it in there."
She further continued that her attempts to seek accurate legal advice from the bot have been vain, as they are always “wrong”.
ALSO READ
What Kim Kardashian’s Experience With Kanye West Teaches About Financial Security In Relationships
“It has made me fail tests all the time. And then I'll get mad and I'll yell at it and be like, ‘You made me fail’…and it will talk back to me,” she shared her experience.
Karshadian, who is the co-founder of apparel brand SKIMS, further said she considers the bot her “frenemy.”
She also revealed that when she asked the bot how it felt about making her fail, it replied, “This is just teaching you to trust your own instincts. You knew the answer all along.”
During the conversation, Kardashian repeatedly referred to ChatGPT as “she” and described her ties with it as toxic friends.
"But they need to do better because I'm leaning to them to really help me and she is teaching me a life lesson and then becoming my therapist to tell me why I need to believe in myself after they got the answer wrong," Kardashian said, a People Magazine report added.
Kardashian participated in the interview alongside Teyana Taylor, a US singer, songwriter and actress. The duo will be seen together in a new legal drama series, All’s Fair, with the first episode released on Nov. 4.