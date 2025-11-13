'Key To Slowing Human Aging': Eternal's Deepinder Goyal Teases Key Findings From His Longevity Bet
The announcement marks the first major public statement on the findings of his personal, self-funded health and wellness project, Continue Research.
Something is cooking at Deepinder Goyal's wellness and health venture. Zomato's co-founder and chief executive officer is ready to share a potential breakthrough in human longevity research from his personal venture, Continue.
The CEO has announced a "crazy insight" into the aging process that has been "hiding in plain sight for eternity." The claim came via a cryptic post on X, where Goyal teased that in just 48 hours, he will reveal what his team has found and how a common "element of our environment may hold the key to slowing human aging."
The announcement marks the first major public statement on the findings of his personal, self-funded health and wellness project, Continue Research.
Once upon a time, people believed the Earth was flat. And then they didnât. Then they believed the sun revolved around the Earth. Until they didnât.— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 13, 2025
Humanity has built rockets, sequenced genomes, and cloned cells. Yet, in all our brilliance, we may have missed somethingâ¦ pic.twitter.com/6y8HNScfsU
ALSO READ
'Utter Nonsense': Deepinder Goyal Refutes Reddit Post On Forcing Employees To Order From Zomato
The initiative, incorporated as Upslope Advisors Pvt Ltd, began as Goyal’s personal health and wellness team focused on tracking and improving his own health.
This initial research evolved into a broader exploration of "simple biological mechanisms" that could extend the healthy human lifespan. Goyal’s interest is rooted in the concept of "conscious evolution," suggesting that humans can deliberately accelerate biological progress.
Goyal’s post leaned into the drama of scientific paradigm shifts: "Once upon a time, people believed the Earth was flat. And then they didn’t... Humanity has built rockets... Yet, in all our brilliance, we may have missed something glaringly simple."
He noted that after two years of work, "clues from biology, physics, evolution, and medicine are all pointing in the same direction."
In a clear sign marking his commitment to 'Continue', Goyal had previously announced a $25 million fund, drawn from his personal wealth, to support global research in human aging and biological health.
All findings resulting from the research undertaken by Continue are slated to be open source.