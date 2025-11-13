'Key To Slowing Human Aging': Eternal's Deepinder Goyal Teases Key Findings From His Longevity Bet

Something is cooking at Deepinder Goyal's wellness and health venture. Zomato's co-founder and chief executive officer is ready to share a potential breakthrough in human longevity research from his personal venture, Continue.

The CEO has announced a "crazy insight" into the aging process that has been "hiding in plain sight for eternity." The claim came via a cryptic post on X, where Goyal teased that in just 48 hours, he will reveal what his team has found and how a common "element of our environment may hold the key to slowing human aging."

The announcement marks the first major public statement on the findings of his personal, self-funded health and wellness project, Continue Research.