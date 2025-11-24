Kerala Restaurant Goes Viral for 'Non-Vegetarian Only' Board; Internet Says 'Not India's First'
The image posted on X showed a signboard reading: 'We are a completely non-vegetarian restaurant.' It further stated that veg & non-veg dishes are cooked in same kitchen.
A Kerala restaurant’s notice about non-vegetarian food has become a hot topic online. The photo posted on X featured a sign that read: “We are a completely non-vegetarian restaurant.” It clarified that any vegetarian dishes available were offered merely for variety, with both types of cuisine being prepared in the same kitchen.
The post gained traction, leading to debates on eating habits, menu transparency, and how restaurants choose to advertise themselves.
Mallu restaurants have begun displaying "Non-Vegetarian" signboards to avoid the reputational damage that comes from vegetarian engagement baiters on X. pic.twitter.com/wMLSrlO2WP— Rishi | à´à´·à´¿ | ðð½ð¥¥ð°ð (@RishiJoeSanu) November 17, 2025
The social media user, who shared the image on X, elaborated the sign was spotted at Paragon, a renowned restaurant chain in Kerala.
Paragon made it to food and travel guide Taste Atlas’ 100 most legendary restaurants worldwide for 2023-24. Ranked fifth, Taste Atlas called its biryani the "most iconic in the world."
The social media post drew responses ranging from amusement to praise. One user shared a photo from another eatery bearing the label “pure non-veg,” adding, “Pune has been doing it since aeons!”
Pune has been doing it since aeons! ð¤£ pic.twitter.com/rDEBZw1FwS— Vedvrat (@I_am_Vedvrat) November 17, 2025
Another said, “Actually a good step. Folks can take a conscious call.”
Actually a good step. Folks can take a conscious call— D Prasanth Nair (@DPrasanthNair) November 18, 2025
Remember when I was on Sabarimala Vrattam, I stepped into a hotel in Calicut for food. The owner came to me and told me that food is prepared together and he would advice me against having food there. Thanking him, I left.
One user posted a similar photo of a restaurant in Bhopal.
“This is actually super honest and useful for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians,” read a comment.
This is actually super honest and useful for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians— Itkindofdepends (@utkarsh_saxena2) November 17, 2025
Another remarked, “Hope you would not have any problem with any restaurant putting a pure veg signboard now, right?”