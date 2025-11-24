Business NewsTrendingKerala Restaurant Goes Viral for 'Non-Vegetarian Only' Board; Internet Says 'Not India's First'
Kerala Restaurant Goes Viral for 'Non-Vegetarian Only' Board; Internet Says 'Not India's First'

The image posted on X showed a signboard reading: 'We are a completely non-vegetarian restaurant.' It further stated that veg & non-veg dishes are cooked in same kitchen.

24 Nov 2025, 11:24 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
Kerala Restaurant
image: x.com/RishiJoeSanu
A Kerala restaurant’s notice about non-vegetarian food has become a hot topic online. The photo posted on X featured a sign that read: “We are a completely non-vegetarian restaurant.” It clarified that any vegetarian dishes available were offered merely for variety, with both types of cuisine being prepared in the same kitchen.

The post gained traction, leading to debates on eating habits, menu transparency, and how restaurants choose to advertise themselves.

The social media user, who shared the image on X, elaborated the sign was spotted at Paragon, a renowned restaurant chain in Kerala. 

Paragon made it to food and travel guide Taste Atlas’ 100 most legendary restaurants worldwide for 2023-24.  Ranked fifth, Taste Atlas called its biryani the "most iconic in the world."

The social media post drew responses ranging from amusement to praise. One user shared a photo from another eatery bearing the label “pure non-veg,” adding, “Pune has been doing it since aeons!”

Another said, “Actually a good step. Folks can take a conscious call.”

One user posted a similar photo of a restaurant in Bhopal.

“This is actually super honest and useful for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians,” read a comment.

Another remarked, “Hope you would not have any problem with any restaurant putting a pure veg signboard now, right?”

