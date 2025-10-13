KBC 17: 10-Yr-Old 'Overconfident' Contestant Draws Criticism For 'Rude' Behaviour Toward Big B | Watch Video
Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 Viral Video: Bhatt’s overconfident and disrespectful tone throughout the episode has been widely slammed
Ishit Bhatt, a 10-year-old contestant on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 17', is making news for all the wrong reasons. The young contestant, who exited the show without winning any prize money, has been widely panned for his "rude" behaviour toward host Amitabh Bachchan.
Bhatt, a Class 5 student from Gandhinagar, Gujarat, struggled with a question related to the Ramayana, a clip of which has gone viral on social media.
During the show, Bhatt stumbled on his fifth question, when Bachchan asked him, "What is the first 'kaand' of Valmiki Ramayana called?" The right answer was 'Bal Kaand', which Ishit was unable to answer.
The clip has gone viral on social media, with users sharing memes and reacting to the boy's "overconfidence" and ill-mannered behaviour toward Big B.
Earlier, Bhatt’s overconfident tone throughout the episode drew criticism from viewers, many of whom pointed to his lack of humility and his disrespectful tone with host Amitabh Bachchan. Several users also questioned his upbringing and parenting, sparking a wider debate.
"Parents can give their children everything but values, and it shows. When children forget respect, it’s not their failure alone, it's the failure of every adult who cheered arrogance as confidence," a comment read on X.
Parents can give their children everything but values, and it shows. When children forget respect, itâs not their failure alone, itâs the failure of every adult who cheered arrogance as confidence.— Monica Jasuja (@jasuja) October 12, 2025
"This kid must be a bully at school, now his classmates will have a field day. This moment will define him for years, his friends will keep reminding him of it for the rest of his life," a user said.
This kid must be a bully at school, now his classmates will have a field day. This moment will define him for years, his friends will keep reminding him of it for the rest of his life. https://t.co/KLaaYOruRO— ð¦ (@AndColorPockeT) October 12, 2025
Looking at the boy’s behaviour, a few said, "Karma knows his address."
"For the first time I’m happy that someone lost in KBC. Well deserved!" another user commented.
For the first time Iâm happy that someone lost in KBC ð— WhoamI (@dactardoom) October 12, 2025
Well deserved ! https://t.co/GslnzDj95a pic.twitter.com/YIMlh243Gs
Why are we hating a literal kid when our anger should be directed at his parents for making him the way he is? Kids should be forgiven, not bullied.— ajgar singh (@IndieKnopfler) October 12, 2025
Very satisfying ending!— THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) October 12, 2025
Not saying this about the kid, but the parents. If you can't teach your kids humility, patience, and manners, they turn out to be such rude overconfident lot. Not winning a single rupee will surely pinch them for a long time.
pic.twitter.com/LB8VRbqxIC
A meme of a reality show also made it way to social media.
Parents of that kid after he said "lock karo" for the last question in KBC pic.twitter.com/RIxGFVp0B8— Shiv (@mr_Tubun) October 12, 2025