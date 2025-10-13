KBC 17: 10-Yr-Old 'Overconfident' Contestant Draws Criticism For 'Rude' Behaviour Toward Big B | Watch Video

Ishit Bhatt, a 10-year-old contestant on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 17', is making news for all the wrong reasons. The young contestant, who exited the show without winning any prize money, has been widely panned for his "rude" behaviour toward host Amitabh Bachchan.

Bhatt, a Class 5 student from Gandhinagar, Gujarat, struggled with a question related to the Ramayana, a clip of which has gone viral on social media.

During the show, Bhatt stumbled on his fifth question, when Bachchan asked him, "What is the first 'kaand' of Valmiki Ramayana called?" The right answer was 'Bal Kaand', which Ishit was unable to answer.

The clip has gone viral on social media, with users sharing memes and reacting to the boy's "overconfidence" and ill-mannered behaviour toward Big B.

Earlier, Bhatt’s overconfident tone throughout the episode drew criticism from viewers, many of whom pointed to his lack of humility and his disrespectful tone with host Amitabh Bachchan. Several users also questioned his upbringing and parenting, sparking a wider debate.

"Parents can give their children everything but values, and it shows. When children forget respect, it’s not their failure alone, it's the failure of every adult who cheered arrogance as confidence," a comment read on X.