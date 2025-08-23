Kaun Banega Crorepati 2025: How Much Money Do KBC Contestants Take Home After Tax?

The prize money from game shows like KBC 2025 should be reported in ITR as per the provisions under Sections 115BB and 194B of the Income Tax Act, 1961. Under Section 194B of the Income Tax Act, if the winner’s prize money crosses Rs 10,000, TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) will be applicable at a flat 30%, along with the existing cess and surcharge.

This responsibility lies with the organiser or the party giving away the cash prize. They must cut the tax before releasing the reward to the winner. In cases where the prize is not in cash but in kind, the organiser needs to ensure that the winner has cleared the tax liability before the prize is handed over.

It is important to note that even if a person has no other income at all, the winning amount from a game show like KBC will still be taxed. The tax will be applicable on the full prize money. For instance, if a winner receives Rs 1,00,000 from a lottery or a quiz show, the amount will be taxed at 30% along with the cess.

No exemptions, rebates, or standard deductions can be claimed to reduce the liability on such earnings. The entire amount is taxed at the fixed rate of 30%. If winnings are released in instalments, tax is deducted each time you receive a payment, in the same proportion.

When the prize includes both cash and a non-cash reward, the tax liability is calculated on the combined value of both. However, the actual deduction is recovered only from the cash component of the prize.