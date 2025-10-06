Karwa Chauth 2025 Date: Is Karwa Chauth On October 9 Or 10? Check Muhurat, Puja Rituals And Significance

Karwa Chauth, a religious Hindu festival, is set to be observed this week. The festival, also known as Karak Chaturthi, is marked by married Hindu women who observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise.

The fast, also known as nirjala vrat (without food or water), is kept for the well-being, prosperity, and longevity of their husbands. In recent times, husbands have also started observing this fast for their wives, marking a symbolic gesture of equality and mutual respect in modern relationships.

On Karwa Chauth, women break their fast after sighting the moon through a sieve, followed by looking at their husband's face and offering prayers. The day holds deep cultural and emotional significance, often celebrated with rituals, dressing up and family gatherings.