Karwa Chauth 2025 Date: Is Karwa Chauth On October 9 Or 10? Check Muhurat, Puja Rituals And Significance
Karwa Chauth 2025: The confusion over the date occurred because the Chaturthi tithi spans two days.
Karwa Chauth, a religious Hindu festival, is set to be observed this week. The festival, also known as Karak Chaturthi, is marked by married Hindu women who observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise.
The fast, also known as nirjala vrat (without food or water), is kept for the well-being, prosperity, and longevity of their husbands. In recent times, husbands have also started observing this fast for their wives, marking a symbolic gesture of equality and mutual respect in modern relationships.
On Karwa Chauth, women break their fast after sighting the moon through a sieve, followed by looking at their husband's face and offering prayers. The day holds deep cultural and emotional significance, often celebrated with rituals, dressing up and family gatherings.
When Is Karwa Chauth 2025?
Typically, Karwa Chauth is observed on the fourth lunar day of the dark fortnight of the Hindu month of Kartik. At times, this can overlap with dates in the Gregorian calendar, leading to confusion about the exact celebration day.
This is why many people are confused whether Karwa Chauth will be observed on Oct. 9 or 10. This year, Karwa Chauth falls on Friday, Oct. 10. The confusion over the date occurred because the Chaturthi tithi spans two days. As per tradition, the fast is observed when the Chaturthi is active during the evening. This confirms that Oct. 10 is the correct date for Karwa Chauth 2025 celebration.
Based on the Hindu calendar, the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi Tithi will begin on Thursday, Oct. 9, at 10:54 p.m. and end at 7:38 p.m. on Friday, Oct 10.
Karwa Chauth Puja Timings And Fasting Hours:
On Karwa Chauth 2025, the puja muhurat will start from 5:57 p.m. to 7:11 p.m. on Oct. 10. The upavasa (fasting) time will begin at 6:19 a.m. and continue until 8:13 p.m., ending with the moonrise.
Karwa Chauth 2025 Key Timeline:
Karwa Chauth: Friday, Oct. 10
Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat: 5:57 p.m. to 7:11 p.m.
Karwa Chauth Fast Time: 6:19 a.m. to 8:13 p.m.
Karwa Chauth Moonrise Time: 8:13 p.m.
Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 10:54 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 9
Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 7:38 p.m., Friday, Oct.10