Karnataka Public Holidays 2026 List: Ugadi To Basava Jayanti — Check Full Calendar

The Karnataka Government has published its official list of holidays for 2026, detailing all holidays to be observed across the state in the coming year. Released by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), the notification confirms a total of 20 public holidays that will apply to government offices, schools and other institutions throughout Karnataka.

As stated in the official notification, the announced holidays will apply uniformly across all government departments, educational establishments, public sector undertakings and state-run corporations.

The 2026 holiday calendar includes major national occasions alongside important regional festivals. Karnataka’s regional festivals also make up a significant part of the public holidays list 2026. Ugadi, which marks the Kannada New Year, will be observed on March 19, and a public holiday will be observed on April 20 on account of Basava Jayanti.

In addition to the statewide holidays, the government has also designated special local holidays for the Kodagu district, acknowledging the rich cultural heritage of the Kodava community. The regional holidays comprise Kail Muhurta on Sept. 3, Tula Sankramana on Oct. 18 and the Huthri Festival on Nov. 26.

The government has maintained its policy of providing flexible holiday options for Muslim employees working in public departments. In cases where festivals like Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid-ul-Adha fall on dates different from those listed in the 2026 holiday schedule, Muslim personnel will be allowed to take an alternative day off in line with departmental rules.

Major observances like Maha Shivaratri on Feb. 15 and Kannada Rajyotsava on Nov. 1 fall on Sundays in 2026 and therefore will not be treated as separate public holidays.