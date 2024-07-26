Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: Quotes, Images, Messages, WhatsApp Status And Wishes
Several programmes are held across the country in the run-up to Kargil Diwas as well as on July 26 to pay homage to India's brave soldiers.
This year marks 25 years of India's victory against Pakistan in Kargil. July 26 is celebrated as Kargil Diwas every year to honour and recognise the sacrifices and bravery of the Indian soldiers who fought to defend our territory.
The Kargil conflict, which lasted from May to July 1999, is also called 'Operation Vijay'. India lost over 500 bravehearts, including Lt Manoj Kumar Pandey, Captain Vikram Batra, Major Vivek Gupta, Major Rajesh Singh Adhikari, and several others.
Here is how you could commemorate Kargil Diwas by sharing quotes, greetings, and wishes:
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: Quotes
"Kargil Vijay Diwas reminds us of India's military prowess & the great sacrifices of our armed forces." - Narendra Modi.
"Vijay Diwas, glory shines bright, valorous souls, our guiding light!" -Unknown.
"Let's salute the bravery of our nation's heroes!" - Unknown.
"A soldier never dies. His blood makes the grass green for his children." - Carol Berg.
"Either I will come back after hoisting the Tricolour, or I will come back wrapped in it, but I will be back for sure" - Captain Vikram Batra.
"If death strikes before I prove my blood, I swear I'll kill death" - Lieutenant Manoj Kumar Pandey.
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: Messages And Wishes
On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we appreciate the Indian Army, which is our source of pride and honour.
It's a day to honour the Indian armed services' valiant efforts and ultimate sacrifices. Jai Hind!
On Kargil Vijay Diwas, let us stand in solidarity with a mother, sister, father, or brother who has lost a loved one in the Kargil War.
Nothing compares to the Indian Army's bravery and loyalty. On Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024, we salute the Indian Army.
Kargil Vijay Diwas is an occasion to salute the Indian Army and the soldiers who gave up their lives so that we can live in peace.
India has given us our identity; let's serve it till the last breath.
On Kargil Vijay Diwas, let us celebrate the heroic army which gave their lives in the line of duty to safeguard our future.
On Kargil Vijay Diwas, let's salute our valiant heroes for their selfless devotion to the country. Jai Hind.
There is no name on the back of a real hero's jersey. They proudly display their country's flag. Kargil Vijay Diwas wishes!
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: Images
Source: Freepik
Source: Freepik
Source: Freepik
Source: Freepik
Source: Freepik
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: WhatsApp Status
This Kargil Vijay Diwas, let us honour the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation.
Kargil Vijay Diwas: The day that replicates the courage and prowess of Indian soldiers.
On this Kargil Vijay Diwas, let us take pride in the brave souls that fought for nearly 60 days to protect the nation.
On this occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, let us try to support a good cause and support the nation just like our soldiers.
On this 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas, let us appreciate the bravery and skill of our Indian soldiers who won the battle for us.
Source: Canva
Source: Canva
Source: Canva
Source: Canva
Source: Canva