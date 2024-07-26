Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: Quotes, Images, Messages, WhatsApp Status And Wishes

This year marks 25 years of India's victory against Pakistan in Kargil. July 26 is celebrated as Kargil Diwas every year to honour and recognise the sacrifices and bravery of the Indian soldiers who fought to defend our territory.

The Kargil conflict, which lasted from May to July 1999, is also called 'Operation Vijay'. India lost over 500 bravehearts, including Lt Manoj Kumar Pandey, Captain Vikram Batra, Major Vivek Gupta, Major Rajesh Singh Adhikari, and several others.

Several programmes are held across the country in the run-up to Kargil Diwas as well as on July 26 to pay homage to India's brave soldiers.

Here is how you could commemorate Kargil Diwas by sharing quotes, greetings, and wishes: