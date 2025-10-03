Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty’s Film Roars At Box Office, Mints Rs 60 Crore
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Opening Day: The Hindi version saw a collection of Rs 19.5 crore.
Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1, which released on Oct. 2, collected Rs 60 crore all over India on day 1, according to Sacnilk. The film minted Rs 19.5 crore in Hindi while achieving Rs 18 crore in Kannada.
The film’s first-day earnings have surpassed a number of this year’s major releases, outpacing Saiyaara (Rs 22 crore), Sikandar (Rs 26 crore), and Chhaava (Rs 31 crore). It has now edged near the impressive debut tally of Rajinikanth’s Coolie, which stood at Rs 65 crore.
The movie recorded an overall occupancy of 88% in Karnataka on Thursday.
Jr NTR posted on X, "Congratulations to the team of Kantara Chapter 1 on scoring a resounding success. Rishab Shetty sir pulled off the unthinkable by excelling both as a mindblowing actor and a brilliant director. My best wishes to the entire cast and crew, along with @hombalefilms, for fearlessly backing Rishab sir’s vision."
Congratulations to the team of #KantaraChapter1 on scoring a resounding success.@shetty_rishab sir pulled off the unthinkable by excelling both as a mindblowing actor and a brilliant director.— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 2, 2025
Kantara Chapter 1 brings together a cast including Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram and Gulshan Devaiah. The film has earned positive reviews and has struck a chord with cinema fans.
The movie premiered globally, reaching audiences in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Bengali, as well as English.
Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under the Hombale Films banner, Kantara: Chapter 1 is directed by Rishab Shetty, who also takes on the lead role. Rishab previously earned the National Film Award for Best Actor for Kantara (2022), which was also honoured with the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment award.
The film’s technical team includes Arvind S Kashyap as cinematographer, Suresh as editor, B Ajaneesh Loknath composing the music, and Banglan responsible for production design.
Rishab Shetty expressed his gratitude for the film’s success by posting on X, "This journey is nothing but your love, support, and God’s grace. Forever grateful to every single person who made this possible."
2016 à²°à²²à³à²²à²¿ à²à²à²¦à³ à²ªà³à²°à²¦à²°à³à²¶à²¨à²à³à²à²¾à²à²¿ à²à²¦à³à²¦à²¾à²¡à²¿à²¦ à²¦à²¿à²¨à²¦à²¿à²à²¦, 5000à²à³à²à³ à²¹à³à²à³à²à³— Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) October 2, 2025
housefull à²¶à³à²à²³ à² à² à²¦à³à²à³à²¤ à²ªà²¯à²£. à²à²¦à³ à²¸à²¾à²§à³à²¯à²µà²¾à²à²¿à²¦à³à²¦à³ à²¨à²¿à²®à³à²® à²ªà³à²°à³à²¤à²¿ à²®à²¤à³à²¤à³ à²¬à³à²à²¬à²²à²¦à²¿à²à²¦ à²®à²¾à²¤à³à²°. à²à²¦à²à³à²à²¾à²à²¿ à²¨à²¾à²¨à³ à²¨à²¿à²®à²à³ à²¸à²¦à²¾ à²à²£à²¿.
From struggling to get one evening show in 2016 to 5000+ housefull shows in 2025.
Hombale Films, the production company behind the first instalment of Kantara, has once again joined forces with Rishab Shetty to create a prequel to the original instalment of the Kantara series. Likely buoyed by strong faith in the film’s quality, the team opted for a minimal promotional campaign.