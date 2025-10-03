Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty’s Film Roars At Box Office, Mints Rs 60 Crore

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1, which released on Oct. 2, collected Rs 60 crore all over India on day 1, according to Sacnilk. The film minted Rs 19.5 crore in Hindi while achieving Rs 18 crore in Kannada.

The film’s first-day earnings have surpassed a number of this year’s major releases, outpacing Saiyaara (Rs 22 crore), Sikandar (Rs 26 crore), and Chhaava (Rs 31 crore). It has now edged near the impressive debut tally of Rajinikanth’s Coolie, which stood at Rs 65 crore.

The movie recorded an overall occupancy of 88% in Karnataka on Thursday.

Jr NTR posted on X, "Congratulations to the team of Kantara Chapter 1 on scoring a resounding success. Rishab Shetty sir pulled off the unthinkable by excelling both as a mindblowing actor and a brilliant director. My best wishes to the entire cast and crew, along with @hombalefilms, for fearlessly backing Rishab sir’s vision."