Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty’s Film Roars At Box Office, Mints Rs 60 Crore

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Opening Day: The Hindi version saw a collection of Rs 19.5 crore.

03 Oct 2025, 09:14 AM IST i
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection
Kantara Chapter 1 recorded an overall occupancy of 88% in Karnataka on Thursday. (Photo source: PTI)
Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1, which released on Oct. 2, collected Rs 60 crore all over India on day 1, according to Sacnilk. The film minted Rs 19.5 crore in Hindi while achieving Rs 18 crore in Kannada.

The film’s first-day earnings have surpassed a number of this year’s major releases, outpacing Saiyaara (Rs 22 crore), Sikandar (Rs 26 crore), and Chhaava (Rs 31 crore). It has now edged near the impressive debut tally of Rajinikanth’s Coolie, which stood at Rs 65 crore.

The movie recorded an overall occupancy of 88% in Karnataka on Thursday.

Jr NTR posted on X, "Congratulations to the team of Kantara Chapter 1 on scoring a resounding success. Rishab Shetty sir pulled off the unthinkable by excelling both as a mindblowing actor and a brilliant director. My best wishes to the entire cast and crew, along with  @hombalefilms, for fearlessly backing Rishab sir’s vision."

Kantara Chapter 1 brings together a cast including Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram and Gulshan Devaiah. The film has earned positive reviews and has struck a chord with cinema fans.

The movie premiered globally, reaching audiences in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Bengali, as well as English.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under the Hombale Films banner, Kantara: Chapter 1 is directed by Rishab Shetty, who also takes on the lead role. Rishab previously earned the National Film Award for Best Actor for Kantara (2022), which was also honoured with the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment award.

The film’s technical team includes Arvind S Kashyap as cinematographer, Suresh as editor, B Ajaneesh Loknath composing the music, and Banglan responsible for production design.

Rishab Shetty expressed his gratitude for the film’s success by posting on X, "This journey is nothing but your love, support, and God’s grace. Forever grateful to every single person who made this possible."

Hombale Films, the production company behind the first instalment of Kantara, has once again joined forces with Rishab Shetty to create a prequel to the original instalment of the Kantara series. Likely buoyed by strong faith in the film’s quality, the team opted for a minimal promotional campaign.

