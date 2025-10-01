'Kantara Chapter 1' Advance Bookings Cross Rs 12 Crore, Over 4 Lakh Tickets Sold
Kantara Chapter 1 Advance Box Booking Collection: The bulk of the revenue has been generated in Karnataka.
Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 has emerged as one of the year’s most anticipated releases. The trailer, which showcases the film’s striking visuals and engaging narrative, has whipped up widespread interest in the film ahead of its release.
As of Oct. 1, the film has generated a revenue of Rs 11.99 crore from the advance booking window, according to Sacnilk. The total number of tickets sold stands at over four lakh across India. Including block seats, the total revenue stands at Rs 19.54 crore.
Kantara Chapter 1 is set to be released on Oct. 2. The film will have a worldwide release in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English.
Kantara A Legend Chapter-1 stars Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in key roles. The film, a prequel to the 2022 National Award-winning film 'Kantara', has been directed by Rishab Shetty. Hombale Films has backed the project.
The creative team behind the film includes music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan.
The story of Kantara was set around a small community living in the woodlands of Kaadubettu in the southern coastal state of Karnataka.
Kantara, which was mounted on a reported budget of Rs 16 crore, went on to earn over Rs 400 crore across the globe. It won the National Award for Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and earned Shetty his first best actor National Award at the 70th National Film Awards.
Kantara Chapter 1 vs Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari
Kantara A Legend Chapter-1 will face competition from Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari
Speaking to The Times Of India, Dhawan opened up about the box office clash. "The date we were coming on got moved due to many reasons. Now this date is good with Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra. Also, this is not my decision. It's the production's decision. But the date is so big that they said chalo, we will have enough space. Also, we are not a big film like Kantara. Nor are we under that delusion."
ALSO READ
Kantara Chapter 1 Vs Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Advance Booking Collection: Who Will Win The BO Battle?
(With PTI inputs)