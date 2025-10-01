'Kantara Chapter 1' Advance Bookings Cross Rs 12 Crore, Over 4 Lakh Tickets Sold

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 has emerged as one of the year’s most anticipated releases. The trailer, which showcases the film’s striking visuals and engaging narrative, has whipped up widespread interest in the film ahead of its release.

As of Oct. 1, the film has generated a revenue of Rs 11.99 crore from the advance booking window, according to Sacnilk. The total number of tickets sold stands at over four lakh across India. Including block seats, the total revenue stands at Rs 19.54 crore.

Kantara Chapter 1 is set to be released on Oct. 2. The film will have a worldwide release in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English.