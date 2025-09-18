My Restaurant Made Rs 50, I Pay Rs 15 Lakh In Salaries: Kangana Ranaut Tells Flood-Affected People
The actor-politician faced slogans of 'go back Kangana, you are late' when she visited a rain-affected area in Himachal Pradesh's Manali.
Bollywood actress and BJP MP from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut on Thursday spoke about the loss she is suffering due to the business of her Manali-based restaurant being affected due to the floods.
Kangana made the brief remarks while meeting residents affected by floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh.
"Even my restaurant is here, which made a sale of Rs 50 yesterday and I pay Rs 15 lakh in salaries. Please try to understand my pain too. I am also a human, I am a single woman in this society. You must think about me too. Don't attack me."
This was in response to local residents who were expressing their anger and discontent over her delayed visit and the devastation caused by the floods.
#HimachalFloods | "Yesterday, my restaurant made only Rs 50 in sales and I pay Rs 15 lakh in salaries. Please understand my pain too": Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut while meeting flood affected people in Himachal pic.twitter.com/n1tddw17hp— NDTV (@ndtv) September 18, 2025
Ranaut opened her cafe 'The Mountain Story' in Manali on the occasion of Valentine's Day this year. The cafe is located on Manali-Naggar road in Prini village, about four kilometers from Manali.
'Go Back Kangana', Protesters Shout
Kangana faced slogans of 'Go back Kangana, you are late' when she visited a rain-affected area in Himachal Pradesh's Manali.
Videos of locals expressing their resentment against her visit to Patlikuhal area of Manali in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district went viral on the internet. In the video, local people holding black flags, shouting slogans are seen near the carcade of the actor-politician.
Earlier in the day, Kangana visited the disaster-affected areas of Solang and Palchan in Manali subdivision, interacted with the affected people and took stock of the situation.
She was briefed about the infrastructural and other losses by BJP leader and former MLA from Manali, Govind Singh Thakur, and residents. Singh said that families of 15-16 endangered houses have been shifted to safer places.
The local meteorological office has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning in isolated areas of Bilaspur, Kangra, Mandi, and Sirmaur on Thursday. Thunderstorms were witnessed in Shimla, Kangra, Palampur, Murari Devi and Sundernagar while gusty winds with wind speed ranging between 33 to 35 kmph lashed Tabo and Bajaura.