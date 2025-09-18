My Restaurant Made Rs 50, I Pay Rs 15 Lakh In Salaries: Kangana Ranaut Tells Flood-Affected People

Bollywood actress and BJP MP from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut on Thursday spoke about the loss she is suffering due to the business of her Manali-based restaurant being affected due to the floods.

Kangana made the brief remarks while meeting residents affected by floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh.

"Even my restaurant is here, which made a sale of Rs 50 yesterday and I pay Rs 15 lakh in salaries. Please try to understand my pain too. I am also a human, I am a single woman in this society. You must think about me too. Don't attack me."

This was in response to local residents who were expressing their anger and discontent over her delayed visit and the devastation caused by the floods.