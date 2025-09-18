Kalki 2898 AD Sequel: Here's Why Producers Dropped Deepika Padukone From Prabhas Starrer

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone will not be returning for the sequel to the 2024 Telugu blockbuster 'Kalki 2898 AD', the makers announced on Thursday.

Kalki 2898 is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and directed by Nag Ashwin. The movie stars Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

The producers shared the news in a post on social media platform X and wrote, "This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership."

"And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works," the studio said.