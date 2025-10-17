Just Search Diwali On Google And See The Magic Unravel
As the world gears up to celebrate the Festival of Lights, Google on Friday has once again lit up its search page with a delightful and interactive surprise for Diwali.
This year, the tech giant is honouring the sacred tradition of Laxmi Pujan with a beautiful animation that captures the essence of the festival.
Google Diwali Magic
As families prepare to adorn their homes with real lamps and lights, this digital diya adds a special glow to the search engine. To experience this digital magic, all you need to do is go to the Google search bar and type in "Diwali" or "Happy Diwali."
Once you hit search, a small, shimmering samai (a traditional Indian oil lamp) will appear on the right side of your screen.
Clicking on this lamp initiates a wonderful experience. A serene animation of Goddess Lakshmi gracefully appears, showering blessings of prosperity and wealth, symbolising the core ritual of Laxmi Pujan.
Clicking on the flame of a lit lamp causes beautiful bouquets of marigold flowers to appear. You click again, a box of laddoos and other sweet appears. The grand finale unfolds once all the diyas are lit, and with every click, there is a firecracker lighting up your screen.
This feature joins Google’s tradition of marking special occasions with creative Easter eggs and Doodles. Over the years, the company has celebrated Diwali with thematic Doodles, regional stories, and interactive art.
This year’s animation goes a step further by letting users light up their own screens, an immersive experience that brings the spirit of Diwali alive digitally.
This simple yet profound feature is Google's way of connecting with its users and celebrating a cherished cultural tradition. So, before you start your real-world celebrations, take a moment to try this lovely feature and share the light with your friends and family online. Happy Diwali!