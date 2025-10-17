Just Search Diwali On Google And See The Magic Unravel

As families prepare to adorn their homes with real lamps and lights, this digital diya adds a special glow to the search engine. To experience this digital magic, all you need to do is go to the Google search bar and type in "Diwali" or "Happy Diwali."

Once you hit search, a small, shimmering samai (a traditional Indian oil lamp) will appear on the right side of your screen.

Clicking on this lamp initiates a wonderful experience. A serene animation of Goddess Lakshmi gracefully appears, showering blessings of prosperity and wealth, symbolising the core ritual of Laxmi Pujan.

Clicking on the flame of a lit lamp causes beautiful bouquets of marigold flowers to appear. You click again, a box of laddoos and other sweet appears. The grand finale unfolds once all the diyas are lit, and with every click, there is a firecracker lighting up your screen.