Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Earns Rs 53.5 Crore In Opening Weekend

Jolly LLB 3, the courtroom drama starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, has had an impressive start at the box office, collecting over Rs 50 crore in its first three days. The film earned Rs 12.5 crore on day 1, according to Sacnilk.

On day 2, Jolly LLB 3 showed strong growth, collecting Rs 20 crore, followed by an estimated Rs 21 crore on day 3 (Sunday). This brings the total weekend collection to Rs 53.5 crore, marking a strong opening for the movie.

Strong word-of-mouth and the benefit of weekend holidays have likely contributed to the film’s impressive early box office performance.

Major metros and tier-1 cities were key contributors to its success. Chennai, Bengaluru, NCR (Delhi region), and Jaipur witnessed the highest occupancy levels, especially during evening and night shows, Sacnilk report added.