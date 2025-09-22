Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Earns Rs 53.5 Crore In Opening Weekend
In this movie, Jolly Mishra (Akshay Kumar) and Jolly Tyagi (Arshad Warsi) face off in Judge Tripathi’s courtroom, where unexpected twists and emotional chaos collide.
Jolly LLB 3, the courtroom drama starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, has had an impressive start at the box office, collecting over Rs 50 crore in its first three days. The film earned Rs 12.5 crore on day 1, according to Sacnilk.
On day 2, Jolly LLB 3 showed strong growth, collecting Rs 20 crore, followed by an estimated Rs 21 crore on day 3 (Sunday). This brings the total weekend collection to Rs 53.5 crore, marking a strong opening for the movie.
Strong word-of-mouth and the benefit of weekend holidays have likely contributed to the film’s impressive early box office performance.
Major metros and tier-1 cities were key contributors to its success. Chennai, Bengaluru, NCR (Delhi region), and Jaipur witnessed the highest occupancy levels, especially during evening and night shows, Sacnilk report added.
ALSO READ
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Advance Booking Smashes Records, Collects Over Rs 15 Crore Before Release
In this movie, Jolly Mishra (Akshay Kumar) and Jolly Tyagi (Arshad Warsi) face off in Judge Tripathi’s courtroom, where unexpected twists and emotional chaos collide.
Presented by Star Studio18, the courtroom comedy has been written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. Saurabh Shukla reprises his iconic role as Judge Tripathi, caught between Jolly Mishra and Jolly Tyagi.
According to film critic Taran Adarsh, Jolly LLB 3 is a “complete package of humour, satire, drama, emotions and above all, a message that hits home.”
In a post on X last week, Adarsh noted that the movie is thoroughly entertaining and praised director Subhash Kapoor for understanding the pulse of the franchise.
“The screenplay is tight – no dull moments, no unnecessary diversions... Special mention to the dialogues – sharp, witty, and impactful… You laugh, you cheer, and you also think. The climax in the courtroom, in particular, is the highpoint of the film, and deserves an ovation. Any hiccups? Yes, a few sequences feel unnecessary, but that's a minor quibble,” he said, praising Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi for matching each other’s energy.
ALSO READ
The Summer I Turned Pretty Movie: Creator Jenny Han Confirms Feature Film After Season 3 Finale
#OneWordReview...#JollyLLB3: POWERFUL.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 18, 2025
Rating: âï¸âï¸ââï¸#JollyLLB3 is a complete package â humour, satire, drama, emotions, and above all, a message that hits homeâ¦ This #JollyvsJolly clash is thoroughly entertaining! #JollyLLB3Review
Director #SubhashKapoor knows the pulse ofâ¦ pic.twitter.com/AwkOHQe2Uz
Jolly LLB 3 is the third installment in this successful series, bringing both Jollys, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, together for the first time in an epic courtroom face-off. The first film, starring Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani earned around Rs 46 crore worldwide. The second film, featuring Akshay Kumar and Annu Kapoor, collected over Rs 190 crore.
Jolly LLB 3 also stars Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao and Ram Kapoor in key roles.