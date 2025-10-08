Job Listing Asking for 70-Hour Work Week Sparks Fresh Backlash On Reddit: ‘Importing China’s 996 Culture’

In today’s fast-paced world, most of us are trying to strike a work-life balance. Aren’t we? Now, a job post on Reddit asking for “70 hours a week” has gone viral.

The person who shared the post said that he has been “ job hunting for over a month now.”

“Just saw this today. Job Type: Full-time, 70 hours per week (50 hr/week onsite with flexible hours + 20 hours per week work from home)…,” the Reddit post read.

The US-based role pays a base salary of $80K to $100K. With commission, total earnings could reach up to $136K. There's also a tiny equity offer of 0.05%, the post read.

According to the user, the company was willing to sponsor the employee’s visa, but the job came with no additional benefits. As the post went viral, people online reacted quickly, with many calling the work hours unreasonable.