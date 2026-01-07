Jemimah Rodrigues' 'Aashayein' Medley Goes Viral — Check How Sachin, Amitabh, Rohit Reacted
Dressed in a floral-embroidered black ensemble, the 25-year-old Jemimah showcased her multifaceted talent, blending cricket prowess with musical flair.
India's Women's Cricket World Cup-winning star Jemimah Rodrigues performed an acoustic medley of 'Aashayein' at the United in Triumph gala on Jan. 5, 2026 in Mumbai.
The video on social media platform X captures Jemimah confident guitar strumming and vocals on a green-lit stage captivating the audience with a self-accompanied acoustic medley of 'Aashayein' from the film Iqbal.
Indian Women's Team batting sensation Jemimah Rodrigues showed off her artistic side with a musical medley at the #UnitedinTriumph event. pic.twitter.com/U1e3Lq4wFi— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 7, 2026
Her performance went viral on social media, garnering a lot of praise for her confident vocals and guitar skills. Jemimah absolutely loves to sing and often incorporates music, especially guitar playing, into her life.
Besides her big hits, Jemimah has also earned online fame for the short dance videos she often posts on her social media pages.
Her sublime performance evoked reactions from the audience with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali smiling appreciatively as Jemimah hit high notes.
Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan watched attentively, later sharing words of wisdom on perseverance. Former India men's captain Rohit Sharma and current T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav were listening attentively as well.
Radhika Merchant Ambani joined in celebrating the athletes, embodying the gala's spirit of empowerment. In fact, during an old event Sharma even said that he is a fan of Rodrigues' singing.
The star-studded event honoured skippers Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Deepika TC, alongside icons from sports and entertainment and united legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Smriti Mandhana among others.
On the work front, women-only helmet maker Tvarra on Wednesday announced the onboarding of Indian cricketer Jemimah as an investor partner.
Under the long-term, equity-led partnership, Rodrigues will be actively involved in shaping the brand's long-term vision, advocating responsible riding, and strengthening conversations around women taking charge of their safety and ambition, the company said in a statement.