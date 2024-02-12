JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Results To Be Out Today on jeemain.nta.nic.in; Steps To Check Results

The NTA conducted the Joint Entrance Examination (Main)– 2024 Session 1 (January 2024) in about 544 centres in 291 cities (including 21 cities outside India). The dates of the exams were January 24, 27, 29, 30, 31 January and February 1.

The exam was held in 13 languages including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdue.

The examination was also conducted in 21 cities outside India including Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos/Abuja, Colombo, Jakarta, Moscow, Ottawa, Port Louis, Bangkok, and Washington D.C. The examination was also conducted in Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong, and Oslo cities for the first time.

The number of registered candidates was 12,31,874.