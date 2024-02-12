JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Results To Be Out Today on jeemain.nta.nic.in; Steps To Check Results
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is slated to announce the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 session 1 exams today (February 12) on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
How to download JEE Main scorecard 2024
Here's how candidates can check JEE Main 2024 session 1 result
Visit the official website here - jeemain.nta.ac.in.
On the homepage, you will see JEE Main 2024 session 1 scorecard download link.
Click on the link.
Enter your application number, date of birth and login.
Check your JEE Main 2024 session 1 result.
JEE Main 2024 Session 1: Exams
The NTA conducted the Joint Entrance Examination (Main)– 2024 Session 1 (January 2024) in about 544 centres in 291 cities (including 21 cities outside India). The dates of the exams were January 24, 27, 29, 30, 31 January and February 1.
The exam was held in 13 languages including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdue.
The examination was also conducted in 21 cities outside India including Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos/Abuja, Colombo, Jakarta, Moscow, Ottawa, Port Louis, Bangkok, and Washington D.C. The examination was also conducted in Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong, and Oslo cities for the first time.
The number of registered candidates was 12,31,874.
Applications for JEE-Main Session 2: Important Dates
The applications for the second edition of the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main opened on February 4 and will stay on till March 2, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA).
The exam is scheduled to take place from April 4 to 15.
Candidates who have applied and paid the examination fee for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 and wish to appear for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 2, must log in with their previous application number and password as provided in Session 1.