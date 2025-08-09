Banking Should Be For All: Jay Kotak Slams ICICI's MAB Hike —'90% Of India Makes Less Than...'

Following the raise in the minimum average monthly balance requirement for metro and urban savings account holders to Rs 50,000 for new accounts, Jay Kotak, son of Uday Kotak criticised the same on his social media.

"Every Indian must access our financial sector. 90% of India makes less than Rs 25,000 a month. A Rs 50,000 minimum balance implies a sum equal to around 94% of Indians monthly income is to be left with the bank at all times, else a fee!" Jay Kotak tweeted on his social media platform X (formerly known as twitter).