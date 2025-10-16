Jawed Habib Faces 32 FIRs In UP: Unravelling The Multi-Crore Crypto Scam Involving Celebrity Hairstylist
The well-known hairstylist is facing accusations of financial fraud worth around Rs 5-Rs 7 crore.
A police team from Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district visited celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib’s Delhi home on Wednesday in connection with an alleged investment fraud case. However, Habib was not present at his residence, according to a report by news agency PTI.
Superintendent of Police Krishan Bishnoi stated Habib has been evading interrogation and is currently absconding. He has been directed to appear and cooperate with the ongoing investigation.
The well-known hairstylist faces allegations of financial fraud amounting to approximately Rs 5–7 crore, with around 32 FIRs registered against him. Habib’s son, Anos Habib, and another associate have also been named in the FIRs.
What Is The Fraud Case Related To Jawed Habib?
Habib and his associates have been accused of luring investors with promises of high returns and then failing to deliver. On Sunday, Habib’s lawyer, Pawan Kumar, submitted medical documents to the police, citing his client’s ill health as the reason for his inability to appear before investigating authorities.
The case relates to an investment scheme allegedly run by Habib and his aides. They allegedly took Rs 5-7 lakh from each investor after promising 50-70% returns on Bitcoin purchases. The scheme was operated under the name Follicle Global Company (FLC).
In 2023, the accused allegedly held an event at Royal Palace Venkat Hall in Sambhal, promoting investments in Bitcoin and Binance Coin, India Today reported. Police reported that around 150 people invested in the scheme.
"They took around Rs 5-7 lakh from each investor, claiming that it would yield high returns, but even after two-and-a-half years, none of the investors received their money back," Sambhal SP Bishnoi told PTI.
Lookout Notice Against Habib’s Family
Police estimate the financial fraud at Rs 5–7 crore. A lookout notice has also been issued against Habib and his family to stop them from leaving the country amid the ongoing investigation.
“After a detailed investigation, 32 FIRs have been registered against Jawed Habib, his son Anos, and an associate named Saiful. They were issued notices to appear for questioning. On Sunday, Habib's advocate met us. He was informed that Habib himself must record his statement in person,” Raia Satti police station in-charge Govind Kumar said.
Police confirmed investigations were ongoing into the alleged investment fraud, with FIRs filed at different police stations in Sambhal district.
Speaking to reporters, Habib’s lawyer said, "My client has heart issues and had recently lost his father. He is currently unwell and cannot appear in person. We are fully cooperating with the police.”