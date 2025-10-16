Jawed Habib Faces 32 FIRs In UP: Unravelling The Multi-Crore Crypto Scam Involving Celebrity Hairstylist

A police team from Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district visited celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib’s Delhi home on Wednesday in connection with an alleged investment fraud case. However, Habib was not present at his residence, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Superintendent of Police Krishan Bishnoi stated Habib has been evading interrogation and is currently absconding. He has been directed to appear and cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

The well-known hairstylist faces allegations of financial fraud amounting to approximately Rs 5–7 crore, with around 32 FIRs registered against him. Habib’s son, Anos Habib, and another associate have also been named in the FIRs.