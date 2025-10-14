Javed Akhtar On 'Reception' Given To Taliban Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi: ‘I Hang My Head In Shame’

Veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar has expressed disappointment over the reception extended to Afghan Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi during his visit to New Delhi.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Akhtar wrote, “I hang my head in shame when I see the kind of respect and reception that has been given to the representative of the world's worst terrorist group Taliban, by those who beat the pulpit against all kind of terrorists.”

Akhtar’s criticism did not stop with government officials. He also targeted Darul Uloom Deoband in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur, one of South Asia’s most influential Islamic seminaries.

“Shame on Deoband too for giving such a reverent welcome to their ‘Islamic Hero’ who is one of those who have completely banned girls' education. My Indian brothers and sisters!!! What is happening to us?” he added.