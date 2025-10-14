Javed Akhtar On 'Reception' Given To Taliban Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi: ‘I Hang My Head In Shame’
Javed Akhtar expressed ‘shame’ over the welcome given to Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in New Delhi.
Veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar has expressed disappointment over the reception extended to Afghan Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi during his visit to New Delhi.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Akhtar wrote, “I hang my head in shame when I see the kind of respect and reception that has been given to the representative of the world's worst terrorist group Taliban, by those who beat the pulpit against all kind of terrorists.”
Akhtar’s criticism did not stop with government officials. He also targeted Darul Uloom Deoband in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur, one of South Asia’s most influential Islamic seminaries.
“Shame on Deoband too for giving such a reverent welcome to their ‘Islamic Hero’ who is one of those who have completely banned girls' education. My Indian brothers and sisters!!! What is happening to us?” he added.
Muttaqi is on a six-day visit to India. It’s the first trip by a Taliban leader to the country since the group regained control of Afghanistan in 2021. His visit became possible after the UN Security Council’s Taliban Sanctions Committee granted an exemption to the travel restrictions earlier imposed on him. Muttaqi has been under a UN listing since Jan. 25, 2001, which included a travel ban, freezing of assets and arms embargo.
Muttaqi’s Delhi Trip Controversy
Muttaqi’s visit stirred controversy last week when women journalists were reportedly excluded from a media interaction in Delhi. Many opposition figures criticised the move, calling it “unacceptable” and an “insult to women,” according to NDTV. The Ministry of External Affairs clarified that it had no role in organising the press conference.
In response to the backlash, Muttaqi held a follow-up press event on Oct. 12, inviting women journalists to attend. He described the previous exclusion as unintentional, saying it had happened due to the short notice and the limited list of journalists finalised for the event.