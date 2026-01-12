Japan Is Giving Away 'Free' Flight Tickets? Here's What You Need To Know

Japan is handing out “free” domestic flight tickets but with fine print via new travel campaigns from its major airlines, Japan Airlines (JAL) and All Nippon Airways (ANA), aimed at tackling overtourism in hotspots such as Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka.

Investment banker Sarthak Ahuja broke down the offer in a LinkedIn post, calling attention to a rare opportunity for international travelers to explore Japan’s lesser-known gems if they book smart.

“The problem in Japan is the overtourism in Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka over the past two years,” Ahuja wrote. “So they want to direct tourists to other beautiful places that are not as overexposed.”

Through these time-bound airline promotions, travelers can add domestic routes like to the snowy slopes of Hokkaido, volcanic Kyushu, or the tropical islands of Okinawa without paying the base fare, provided certain booking conditions are met.

ANA’s campaign applies to flyers originating from Europe or the UK, and only if their domestic Japanese sector is booked as part of a single reservation.

The offer is valid for select winter travel dates and economy class seats. Taxes and airport charges still apply.

JAL’s offer, however, is broader. It includes India and other eligible markets, allowing travelers who book an international ticket with JAL to add a domestic segment within Japan, again at zero base fare, so long as both legs are on one itinerary.

Ahuja noted this can also include a 24-hour stopover in Tokyo, depending on fare rules.

But Ahuja cautioned travelers not to be blinded by the “free flight” language. “To truly enjoy a cost saving, you must also separately compare the cost of another carrier like Air India flying into Japan,” he advised.

“If the JAL fare is much higher than another international carrier, then the additional fare could make up for the lost fare on the domestic route and there may not be any true cost saving.”

Japan’s goal is clear: relieve pressure on overcrowded tourist hubs by sweetening the deal for those willing to explore less-trodden regions.