Japan Earthquake: Old Videos Of Earthquake And Tsunami Go Viral On Social Media

Japan Earthquake: Misleading or purported videos of an earthquake and tsunami (which occurred on Jan 1) claiming to be that of Japan went viral on Monday.

The videos circulated on X, formerly Twitter showed the damage and rescue pleas from people claiming to be trapped under collapsed buildings.

NHK WORLD-JAPAN which is the international service of Japan's public media organization NHK, also called out these videos for spreading misleading or false information concerning the earthquake and tsunami that hit central Japan on Monday.

It has also urged social media users to verify the authenticity of any information or media before reposting it.

Here are some of the old videos circulating on X claiming to be from the earthquake which occurred on January 1 and the tsunami that followed.