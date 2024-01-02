Japan Earthquake: Jr NTR Returns From Quake-Struck Country; Issues Statement
Jr NTR, who spent the last week in Japan, in a post on X said he was "deeply shocked" by the earthquakes in the country.
Actor Jr NTR on Tuesday morning said he had returned from Japan and wished for its swift recovery after a series of powerful earthquakes hit the island country.
The earthquakes struck the western region of Japan, leaving at least 20 people dead and damaging buildings, vehicles and boats, with officials warning people in some areas on Tuesday to stay away from their homes because of a risk of more strong quakes.
Japan's PM Fumio Kishida said the quake caused widespread damage and he had set up a task force to help in rescue and repair operations, Bloomberg reported.
"Back home today from Japan and deeply shocked by the earthquakes hitting. Spent the entire last week there, and my heart goes out to everyone affected. Grateful for the resilience of the people and hoping for a swift recovery. Stay strong, Japan," he said.
On January 1, Jr NTR released a new poster of his upcoming film 'Devara'. The actor also announced that the film's first glimpse will be out on January 8. The first part of 'Devara' will release in theatres on April 5 this year.
The Indian Embassy in Japan on Monday set up an emergency control room for Indians wanting any assistance in the wake of the tsunami alerts issued by the authorities.
"The Embassy has set up an emergency control room for anyone to contact in connection with the Earthquake and Tsunami on Jan. 1, 2024. The following Emergency numbers and email IDs may be contacted for any assistance," the Indian mission in Tokyo said in a post on X.
According to the statement, the numbers given by the Indian embassy are +81-80-3930-1715 (Mr Yakub Topno), +81-70-1492-0049 (Mr Ajay Sethi), +81-80-3214-4734 (Mr DN Barnwal), +81-80- 6229-5382 (Mr S Bhattacharya), +81-80-3214-4722 ( Mr Vivek Rathore).
The embassy also provided two email ids--sscons.tokyo@mea.gov.in and offfseco.tokyo@mea.gov.in.
"The embassy is in regular contact with the authorities concerned. Please follow instructions of the local government," said the embassy in the statement.
(With PTI inputs)