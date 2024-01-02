Japan Earthquake: Jr NTR Returns From Quake-Struck Country; Issues Statement

Actor Jr NTR on Tuesday morning said he had returned from Japan and wished for its swift recovery after a series of powerful earthquakes hit the island country.

The earthquakes struck the western region of Japan, leaving at least 20 people dead and damaging buildings, vehicles and boats, with officials warning people in some areas on Tuesday to stay away from their homes because of a risk of more strong quakes.

Japan's PM Fumio Kishida said the quake caused widespread damage and he had set up a task force to help in rescue and repair operations, Bloomberg reported.

Jr NTR, who spent the last week in Japan, in a post on X said he was "deeply shocked" by the earthquakes in the country.

"Back home today from Japan and deeply shocked by the earthquakes hitting. Spent the entire last week there, and my heart goes out to everyone affected. Grateful for the resilience of the people and hoping for a swift recovery. Stay strong, Japan," he said.