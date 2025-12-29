January 2026 Calendar: Full List Of National, International Days And Events
Apart from festive holidays like Lohri, Makar Sankranti and Pongal, national observances like Republic Day will also be held in the first month of 2026.
The first month of 2026 is filled with national observances and festivals, as well as global awareness events. Keeping track of these events is important to help plan your schedule better, while also providing an opportunity to participate in a meaningful way.
January is the first month in the Julian and Gregorian calendars and is named after Janus, the Roman God of all beginnings. New Year also spells a time of fresh beginnings.
From festivals like Lohri, Makar Sankranti and Pongal to Republic Day, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti and Indian Army Day, each of the special occasions in January carries cultural and historical significance.
In January, several global days aimed at raising awareness about issues affecting communities around the world will also be observed. These international events are an opportunity to express solidarity and engage meaningfully to create sensitisation and build greater support for various causes.
Some of these important events include World Braille Day, World Day of War Orphans, International Day of Education and World Leprosy Day.
In India, key events in January include National Bird Day, National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, National Youth Day, National Startup Day, National Voters' Day, National Geographic Day and Martyrs Day/Shaheed Diwas.
List of Important Days And Events In January 2026
January 1 - Global Family Day
January 2 - World Introvert Day
January 3 - International Mind-Body Wellness Day
January 4 - World Braille Day
January 5 - National Bird Day
January 6 - Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, World Day of War Orphans
January 7 - Mahayana New Year
January 8 - African National Congress Foundation Day, Earth's Rotation Day
January 9 - Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (or NRI Day)
January 10 - World Hindi Day
January 11 - Death anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri, National Human Trafficking Awareness Day
January 12 - National Youth Day
January 13 - Lohri
January 14 - Makar Sankranti
January 15 - Pongal, Indian Army Day, Voting for BMC Elections in Mumbai
January 16 - National Startup Day, Counting of votes for BMC Elections
January 17 - Benjamin Franklin Day
January 19 - Kokborok Day
January 20 - Penguin Awareness Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day
January 21 - Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya Foundation Day
January 22 - Weedless Wednesday
January 23 - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti
January 24- National Girl Child Day, International Day of Education
January 25 - National Voters' Day, National Tourism Day
January 26 - Republic Day, International Customs Day
January 27 - National Geographic Day
January 28 - Birth Anniversary of Lala Lajpat Rai, KM Cariappa Jayanti
January 29 - Indian Newspaper Day
January 30 - Martyrs' Day/Shaheed Diwas, World Leprosy Day
January 31 - International Zebra Day