January 2026 Calendar: Full List Of National, International Days And Events

The first month of 2026 is filled with national observances and festivals, as well as global awareness events. Keeping track of these events is important to help plan your schedule better, while also providing an opportunity to participate in a meaningful way.

January is the first month in the Julian and Gregorian calendars and is named after Janus, the Roman God of all beginnings. New Year also spells a time of fresh beginnings.

From festivals like Lohri, Makar Sankranti and Pongal to Republic Day, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti and Indian Army Day, each of the special occasions in January carries cultural and historical significance.

In January, several global days aimed at raising awareness about issues affecting communities around the world will also be observed. These international events are an opportunity to express solidarity and engage meaningfully to create sensitisation and build greater support for various causes.

Some of these important events include World Braille Day, World Day of War Orphans, International Day of Education and World Leprosy Day.

In India, key events in January include National Bird Day, National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, National Youth Day, National Startup Day, National Voters' Day, National Geographic Day and Martyrs Day/Shaheed Diwas.