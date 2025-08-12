Janmashtami 2025: Is Krishna Janmashtami On Aug. 15 Or 16? Check Date And Puja Timings

Krishna Janmashtami, popularly known as Janmashtami, is one of the widely celebrated Hindu festivals in India. Observed with deep devotion and joyous celebrations across the country, it marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.

It's believed that Lord Krisha, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born on the Ashtami Tithi, or the eighth day of Krishna Paksha (Dark Fortnight), in the month of Bhadrapad, as per the Hindu calendar. Janmashtami is celebrated with great zeal in various regions across India.

The festivities are particularly grand in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna. In the states of Gujarat and Rajasthan, the festive day is also marked by grand celebrations. The north-eastern states, including Assam and Manipur, also observe the festival with unique regional customs.

This auspicious occasion is known by several names, such as Krishnashtami, Gokulashtami and Srikrishna Jayanti across different states.