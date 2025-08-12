Janmashtami 2025: Is Krishna Janmashtami On Aug. 15 Or 16? Check Date And Puja Timings
The festival of Janmashtami marks the celebration of the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.
Krishna Janmashtami, popularly known as Janmashtami, is one of the widely celebrated Hindu festivals in India. Observed with deep devotion and joyous celebrations across the country, it marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.
It's believed that Lord Krisha, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born on the Ashtami Tithi, or the eighth day of Krishna Paksha (Dark Fortnight), in the month of Bhadrapad, as per the Hindu calendar. Janmashtami is celebrated with great zeal in various regions across India.
The festivities are particularly grand in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna. In the states of Gujarat and Rajasthan, the festive day is also marked by grand celebrations. The north-eastern states, including Assam and Manipur, also observe the festival with unique regional customs.
This auspicious occasion is known by several names, such as Krishnashtami, Gokulashtami and Srikrishna Jayanti across different states.
Janmashtami 2025: Date And Muhurat Timings
According to the Hindu lunar calendar, the Janmashtami festival is observed on the eighth day of Krishna Paksha, the dark fortnight, in the month of Bhadrapada. This corresponds to August or September in the Gregorian calendar.
This year, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna will be observed on Saturday, Aug. 16. The Dahi Handi celebration will also be held on this day. As per Drik Panchang, the auspicious Nishita Puja will commence at 12:04 a.m. and conclude at 12:47 a.m. on Aug. 16.
The Ashtami Tithi will prevail from 11:49 p.m. on Aug. 15 to 9:34 p.m. on Aug. 16, as per Drik Panchang.
Significance Of Janmashtami
The festival of Janmashtami marks the celebration of the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. On this sacred occasion, devotees engage in day-long and overnight observances that include fasting, offering prayers, meditation and singing bhajans.
Temples across the country often organise mass celebrations with traditional rituals and colourful processions. On Janmashtami, devotees observe the rigorous Nirjala vrat and the Phalahar vrat.
The Nirjala fast entails refraining from all food and even water throughout the day. It concludes at midnight, the moment believed to mark Lord Krishna’s birth, after which prayers and aarti are offered. Meanwhile, devotees observing the Phalahar fast are allowed to consume fruits, milk and water, while abstaining from grains and pulses.