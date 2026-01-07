Jana Nayagan Advance Booking Day 1: Vijay Starrer Collects Rs 7.37 Crore Across India, Sells 2.76 Lakh Tickets

Actor Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ is off to a strong start at the box office, garnering Rs 7.37 crore in advance bookings on Day 1 across India. So far, more than 2.76 lakh tickets have been sold from 2,312 shows, with the Tamil version dominating the charts, industry tracker Sacnilk reported.

The Tamil version has contributed Rs 7.37 crore from 2,297 shows, with an average ticket price of Rs 215, Sacnilk reported on Wednesday. The Hindi version showed minimal traction, earning just Rs 22,410 from 15 shows. Overall, the advance booking numbers reflect solid demand and pre-release buzz over the actor-turned-politician’s upcoming movie.

'Jana Nayagan' features an impressive star cast led by Thalapathy Vijay, alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain, and others.

The film is produced by Venkat K Narayana and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy and Lohith N. K. Director H. Vinoth, known for his critically-acclaimed 'Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru', has helmed the movie.