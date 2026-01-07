Jana Nayagan Advance Booking Day 1: Vijay Starrer Collects Rs 7.37 Crore Across India, Sells 2.76 Lakh Tickets
'Jana Nayagan' features an impressive star cast led by Thalapathy Vijay, alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain, and others.
Actor Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ is off to a strong start at the box office, garnering Rs 7.37 crore in advance bookings on Day 1 across India. So far, more than 2.76 lakh tickets have been sold from 2,312 shows, with the Tamil version dominating the charts, industry tracker Sacnilk reported.
The Tamil version has contributed Rs 7.37 crore from 2,297 shows, with an average ticket price of Rs 215, Sacnilk reported on Wednesday. The Hindi version showed minimal traction, earning just Rs 22,410 from 15 shows. Overall, the advance booking numbers reflect solid demand and pre-release buzz over the actor-turned-politician’s upcoming movie.
The film is produced by Venkat K Narayana and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy and Lohith N. K. Director H. Vinoth, known for his critically-acclaimed 'Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru', has helmed the movie.
Jana Nayagan Advance Booking Details
All-India advance booking gross: Rs 7.37 crore
Total tickets sold: 2,76,939
Total shows across India: 2,312
Tamil (2D) bookings estimate: Rs 7.37 crore gross
Tamil tickets sold: 2,76,859 from 2,297 shows
Hindi version contribution is minimal
Hindi gross booking earnings: Rs 22,410 from just 15 shows
About 'Jana Nayagan'
Ahead of its release, the film landed in a controversy after sharp-eyed fans noticed a Google Gemini AI watermark in the trailer. The small star-like logo at the bottom-right of a frame went viral on social media. This resulted in backlash against the filmmakers for the use of AI and also triggered a meme fest online.
'Jana Nayagan' is slated for a Jan. 9 release. The 2-minute-52-second trailer presents Vijay in a mass-driven avatar, dealing with power, public duty and confrontation. The film is widely believed to be Thalapathy Vijay’s final cinematic outing before his full-time political entry. Founder of the newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Vijay will likely shift gear and focus on the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections this year.