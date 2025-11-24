IV Drip As Hangover Cure? Experts Explain Risks As Wedding Trend Goes Viral

A Delhi wedding is going viral for an unusual feature—an IV bar meant to cure hangovers. The video from the event has clocked over seven million views in just a few days.

In the viral clip, guests in designer outfits are seen waiting their turn. Many have IV drips attached to their arms. Doctors in masks are seen assisting each person. The clip sparked a flood of reactions online, following which the company behind the setup responded with a “chill explanation.”

The video was shared by ‘Sculpted by Kyan’, a skin and hair clinic in Rajouri Garden, which was tasked by the family to set up the IV bar at the venue. “We just manage the symptoms of hangover and not the decisions,” the team said in their Instagram post.

They explained that their drips included electrolytes and vitamin C, helping guests recover from hangovers during 'mehendi' and 'sangeet' events. The IV drips were aimed at rehydrating guests, and those who had not consumed alcohol for eight hours were also offered glutathione, the team added.