IV Drip As Hangover Cure? Experts Explain Risks As Wedding Trend Goes Viral
The company behind the viral setup explained that their drips included electrolytes and vitamin C, helping guests recover from hangovers during 'mehendi' and 'sangeet' events.
A Delhi wedding is going viral for an unusual feature—an IV bar meant to cure hangovers. The video from the event has clocked over seven million views in just a few days.
In the viral clip, guests in designer outfits are seen waiting their turn. Many have IV drips attached to their arms. Doctors in masks are seen assisting each person. The clip sparked a flood of reactions online, following which the company behind the setup responded with a “chill explanation.”
The video was shared by ‘Sculpted by Kyan’, a skin and hair clinic in Rajouri Garden, which was tasked by the family to set up the IV bar at the venue. “We just manage the symptoms of hangover and not the decisions,” the team said in their Instagram post.
They explained that their drips included electrolytes and vitamin C, helping guests recover from hangovers during 'mehendi' and 'sangeet' events. The IV drips were aimed at rehydrating guests, and those who had not consumed alcohol for eight hours were also offered glutathione, the team added.
ALSO READ
Ranveer Singh Grooves With Donald Trump Jr And His Girlfriend At Lavish Udaipur Wedding | Watch Video
The clinic stressed that safety was priority and the staff involved in assisting drips were trained medical professionals. It said that sterile, single-use needles were used during the event and it carried a valid license for its operations.
“Just to clarify for anyone curious—we operate under a valid Health Trade License from the Public Health Department, and all IV drips at events are done by trained medical staff with sterile, single-use needles. Safety always comes first here at Skulpted," read a statement by the clinic offering its services.
IV drips at wedding: Viral video of wedding guests on IV drips sparks safety concerns pic.twitter.com/qyTr7lhqFJ— NDTV (@ndtv) November 22, 2025
IV Drips For Hangovers—Are They Safe?
However, experts warn that guests should think twice before trying an IV drip at a wedding, as it can carry serious health risks. The trend is not entirely new. Influencer Alanna Panday also had an IV therapy booth at her 'mehendi' ceremony in 2023, which she was seen taking herself.
The main concern with these practices is that improper handling can lead to cross-contamination, increasing the risk of spreading bloodborne infections such as Hepatitis and HIV.
On the trend, Dr Brunda M S, senior consultant in internal medicine at Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, told India Today that IV drips deliver fluids directly into a vein. They supply water, salts and nutrients in a steady flow.
“They work by restoring fluids, and they also help medicines act faster,” she says. The treatment enters the bloodstream without passing through the stomach.
While noting its benefits, Dr Brunda warned that this trend is not always safe or necessary, especially for healthy people.
"IV drips should mainly be used for medical reasons like dehydration, illness, or weakness, not just for convenience or lifestyle needs. Using them without proper medical advice can cause side effects such as infection, vein irritation, or electrolyte imbalance,” the doctor told India Today.
Mumbai-based nutritionist Sangeetha Aiyer also slammed the practice on X, warning that she knows of an incident where things went wrong.
This is such a disaster! One instance of poor handling of needles or an unknown infection, this entire wedding party is cooked!— RewriteYourStory (@saaiyer) November 21, 2025
A bunch of ladies in Bandra, Mumbai did this IV drip party last year and one of them found she had Hepatitis B, a few months later while doing someâ¦ https://t.co/JsnRkuQqWx
“A bunch of ladies in Bandra, Mumbai did this IV drip party last year and one of them found she had Hepatitis B, a few months later while doing some routine investigations. She informed the group and 3 other ladies turned positive for the same. Pls use your brains,” she said, reacting to the viral Delhi wedding.