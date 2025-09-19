Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa's 'Homebound' Selected As India's Official Entry For Oscars 2026

Hindi film Homebound on Friday has been chosen as India's official entry for the 2026 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature category.

Starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, Homebound was premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes 2025, where it was met with a nine-minute standing ovation.

At a press conference in Kolkata, chairperson of the selection committee N Chandra said a total of 24 films in different languages were in contention for representing the country at the Oscars.

"It was a very difficult choice. These were films that touched the lives of people. We were not judges but coaches. We were searching for players who have made their mark," he said.

The 12-member selection committee comprised producers, directors, writers, editors, and journalists.