Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa's 'Homebound' Selected As India's Official Entry For Oscars 2026
Homebound was premiered at Cannes 2025, where it was met with a nine-minute standing ovation.
Hindi film Homebound on Friday has been chosen as India's official entry for the 2026 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature category.
Starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, Homebound was premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes 2025, where it was met with a nine-minute standing ovation.
At a press conference in Kolkata, chairperson of the selection committee N Chandra said a total of 24 films in different languages were in contention for representing the country at the Oscars.
"It was a very difficult choice. These were films that touched the lives of people. We were not judges but coaches. We were searching for players who have made their mark," he said.
The 12-member selection committee comprised producers, directors, writers, editors, and journalists.
Homebound is directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and produced by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla. The movie stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. It portrays the story of two childhood friends from a small north Indian village who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they have long been denied.
In a post on Instagram, co-producer Karan Johar wrote, "One of the 'pinch me' moments that I will NEVER forget!!!! Extremely honoured, humbled and ecstatic that our film #Homebound is selected as India's official entry for Best International Feature at the 98th Academy Awards! Our deepest gratitude to the @filmfederationofindia to believe in the story, in us and what we can bring to the world stage for Indian cinema. Heartiest congratulations to the entire team. (sic)"
Homebound To Have Worldwide Release
Homebound is set to release in theatres worldwide on Sept. 26. The film is inspired by journalist Basharat Peer's article during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The film's official synopsis reads: Two childhood friends from a small north Indian village chase a police job that promises them the dignity they have long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together.
Homebound had its worldwide premiere at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in May. It is executively produced by the Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese. It was also screened at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).
With inputs from PTI