'Is There An Opening?': Noida Firm Becomes Instant Internet Hit With Epic Diwali Gifts
The generous display prompted many users to express job envy, with comments either directly soliciting employee referrals or complaining about their own companies' lack of similar gestures.
The lavish Diwali gifts distributed by the Indian technology company, Info Edge, have become a social media sensation. Over the last few days, employee videos — specifically Instagram Reels — highlighting the festive presents circulated widely and garnered significant traction.
The company distributed an identical, well-organized gift set to every employee, which included a VIP suitcase, a snack box, and a diya. Clips of the uniformly decorated desks quickly went viral, drawing significant positive attention to Info Edge's festive spirit.
However, the gifts weren't universally tempting; one user admitted the presents were attractive but not enough to lure them back to the office from their permanent work-from-home arrangement.
Building on a history of major gifts — like the air fryers given out last year — one admirer dubbed the latest gesture, “Bade Dil Waala Diwali Behaviour.” Although, the Info Edge employees were pleased with their presents, viewers across social media expressed a blend of admiration and playful envy.
This included pointed comparisons, such as a user who contrasted the Info Edge gifts with the "kaju barfi" box received at their own job, and a humorous comment that claimed a manager simply dismissed the entire video as "AI".
Info Edge, the company responsible for the viral gifts, was founded in 1995 by Sanjeev Bikhchandani and is headquartered in Noida. The tech firm is a key player in the online space, owning major platforms like Naukri.com, 99acres.com, Jeevansathi.com, and Shiksha.com.
The timing of their celebration aligns with Diwali itself, which falls on both Oct. 20 and 21, varying by region.