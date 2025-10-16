'Is There An Opening?': Noida Firm Becomes Instant Internet Hit With Epic Diwali Gifts

Building on a history of major gifts — like the air fryers given out last year — one admirer dubbed the latest gesture, “Bade Dil Waala Diwali Behaviour.” Although, the Info Edge employees were pleased with their presents, viewers across social media expressed a blend of admiration and playful envy.

This included pointed comparisons, such as a user who contrasted the Info Edge gifts with the "kaju barfi" box received at their own job, and a humorous comment that claimed a manager simply dismissed the entire video as "AI".

Info Edge, the company responsible for the viral gifts, was founded in 1995 by Sanjeev Bikhchandani and is headquartered in Noida. The tech firm is a key player in the online space, owning major platforms like Naukri.com, 99acres.com, Jeevansathi.com, and Shiksha.com.

The timing of their celebration aligns with Diwali itself, which falls on both Oct. 20 and 21, varying by region.