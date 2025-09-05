Is The Stock Market Open Or Closed Today On Account Of Eid-e-Milad 2025?
Stock market holiday: Eid-e-Milad, which marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, will be celebrated today. Find out if the Indian Stock Market will remain operational on September 5.
Eid-E-Milad, which marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, will be celebrated across India on September 5.
As per the holiday calendar issued by the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), no market holiday is scheduled today. Thus, the Indian stock market will remain open on Friday, September 5.
In September, the stock markets are closed for eight days, which are regular weekend non-trading days.
The next market holiday falls on October 2 on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra.
Upcoming Stock Market Holidays In 2025
As per the NSE calendar, there are 14 trading holidays in 2025. The remaining holidays in the year are as follows:
Oct. 2 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra
Oct. 21 – Diwali Laxmi Pujan
Oct. 22 – Balipratipada
Nov. 5 – Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
Dec. 25 – Christmas
Though Oct. 21 is a holiday for Diwali, a special 'Muhurat Trading' session will be held on that day. The timings for the Muhurat trading session will be notified by the BSE and NSE at a later date.
Regular Stock Market Operations
Trading on the equities segment happens on all days of the week (other than Saturdays and Sundays and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are given below:
A) Pre-open session
Order entry and modification Open: 9 a.m.
Order entry and modification Close: 9:08 a.m.
[With random closure in the last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after the close of pre-open order entry.]
B) Regular trading session
Normal / Limited Physical Market Open: 9:15 a.m.
Normal / Limited Physical Market Close: 3:30 p.m.
C) Closing Session
The Closing Session is held between 3:40 p.m. and 4 p.m.
D) Block Deal Session Timings
Morning Window: This window shall operate between 8:45 a.m. and 9 a.m.
Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 2:05 p.m. and 2:20 p.m.
The Exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the above-scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The stock exchanges may also extend, advance, or reduce trading hours when they deem fit and necessary.
Stock Market Highlights - September 4
The benchmark equity indices ended in the green on Thursday after a positive boost on consumption came in from GST rate cuts. During trade today, the markets had risen significantly before closing off highs due to factors like the BSE expiry.
The NSE Nifty 50 settled 19.25 points or 0.08% higher at 24,734.30 and the BSE Sensex closed 150.30 points or 0.19% up at 80,718.01. The Nifty rose as much as 1.08% during the day to 24,980.75, while the Sensex was up 1.10% to 81,456.67.