Is The Stock Market Open Or Closed Today On Account Of Eid-e-Milad 2025?

Eid-E-Milad, which marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, will be celebrated across India on September 5.

As per the holiday calendar issued by the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), no market holiday is scheduled today. Thus, the Indian stock market will remain open on Friday, September 5.

In September, the stock markets are closed for eight days, which are regular weekend non-trading days.

The next market holiday falls on October 2 on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra.