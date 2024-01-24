Is It The 75th Or 76th Republic Day? Here's The Answer To Your Confusion

India gained independence from British rule on August 15, 1947. British India was segregated into two independent dominions of India and Pakistan under the British Parliament Act.

Subsequently, a draft committee was set up to draw up the Indian Constitution. Dr B R Ambedkar was appointed chairperson. This committee presented a draft Constitution to the Constituent Assembly on November 4, 1948.

India has the lengthiest Constitution in the world and, hence, after revisions and discussions, 308 members of the Assembly signed the two handwritten copies on January 24, 1950. The Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950.

The fact is that the Republic Day is determined from the year the Constitution was adopted. Therefore, it is safe to say that this year marks the 75th Republic Day.