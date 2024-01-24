Is It The 75th Or 76th Republic Day? Here's The Answer To Your Confusion
India celebrates its Republic Day on January 26 every year. Indians eagerly await this public holiday to organise and participate in several patriotic events and activities.
From the Republic Day Parade and air show to youth performing skits on the streets, there are activities galore lined up for the day. Ahead of these celebrations, there is confusion over whether it is the 75th or 76th Republic Day.
Republic Day 2024: 75th Or 76th?
India gained independence from British rule on August 15, 1947. British India was segregated into two independent dominions of India and Pakistan under the British Parliament Act.
Subsequently, a draft committee was set up to draw up the Indian Constitution. Dr B R Ambedkar was appointed chairperson. This committee presented a draft Constitution to the Constituent Assembly on November 4, 1948.
India has the lengthiest Constitution in the world and, hence, after revisions and discussions, 308 members of the Assembly signed the two handwritten copies on January 24, 1950. The Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950.
The fact is that the Republic Day is determined from the year the Constitution was adopted. Therefore, it is safe to say that this year marks the 75th Republic Day.
75th Republic Day Parade
The theme for this year's Republic Day is ‘India-Mother Of Democracy' and 'Viksit Bharat (Developed India)'.
The highlight of the celebrations is the parade starting at Rajpath, Delhi, and concluding at India Gate, besides cultural programmes and airshows. On this day, the President unfurls the national flag at Rajpath.
The President also honours the brave soldiers and bestows gallantry awards, including the Paramvir Chakra, Vir Chakra, and Ashok Chakra. Across the nation, millions tune in to the live broadcast of the R-Day celebrations.
This year, two all-women contingents belonging to the defence forces will also be marching in the parade. One contingent of 144 personnel will have only women soldiers with 60 from the Army and the rest from the Navy and Air Force.
Last year, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi was invited as chief guest. This year, the honour has been bestowed on French President Emmanuel Macron.
Here's how you can participate in the festivities and watch the Republic Day Parade:
Online Ticket Purchase:
Step 1: Visit the Aamantran online portal via the Ministry of Defense website: aamantran.mod.gov.in/login.
Step 2: Enter your mobile number and authenticate using the OTP sent.
Complete registration with personal details: name, date of birth, address, and captcha code.
Step 3: Choose "Republic Day Parade" from the event list. Upload a valid proof of identity.
Step 4: Make a secure online payment for the tickets.
Step 5: Download the digital ticket post-payment confirmation.