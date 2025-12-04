IPL Leads India's Search Trends In 2025; Gemini And Grok Feature In Top 10 — Explore Full List

As 2025 draws to an end, Google has unveiled its yearly report, 'India’s Year in Search 2025: The A to Z of Trending Searches', offering a comprehensive look at the nation’s most popular online queries.

According to data released by Google, the Indian Premier League (IPL) maintained its position as the most searched term in India. Unlike last year, when AI-related queries were absent from the top 10, this year’s list featured Google Gemini as the second most searched term, with xAI’s Grok chatbot appearing at eighth. Notably, ChatGPT, despite leading in market share, failed to make the top 10.

“IPL 2025 took the #1 spot on both the Top Overall Search and Top Sports Events lists, leading a massive year for cricket that also saw the Asia Cup and Champions Trophy trending in the top 5,” Google said in a blog post.

“Google Gemini soared to become the #2 top trending search, while people embraced Nano Banana trends,” the post added.

Sporting events such as the ICC Champions Trophy, Asia Cup, Pro Kabaddi League, and the Women’s World Cup drew significant online attention, ranking among the top searches.