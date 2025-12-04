IPL Leads India's Search Trends In 2025; Gemini And Grok Feature In Top 10 — Explore Full List
Sporting events such as the ICC Champions Trophy, Asia Cup, Pro Kabaddi League, and the Women’s World Cup drew significant online attention, ranking among the top searches.
As 2025 draws to an end, Google has unveiled its yearly report, 'India’s Year in Search 2025: The A to Z of Trending Searches', offering a comprehensive look at the nation’s most popular online queries.
According to data released by Google, the Indian Premier League (IPL) maintained its position as the most searched term in India. Unlike last year, when AI-related queries were absent from the top 10, this year’s list featured Google Gemini as the second most searched term, with xAI’s Grok chatbot appearing at eighth. Notably, ChatGPT, despite leading in market share, failed to make the top 10.
“IPL 2025 took the #1 spot on both the Top Overall Search and Top Sports Events lists, leading a massive year for cricket that also saw the Asia Cup and Champions Trophy trending in the top 5,” Google said in a blog post.
“Google Gemini soared to become the #2 top trending search, while people embraced Nano Banana trends,” the post added.
Sporting events such as the ICC Champions Trophy, Asia Cup, Pro Kabaddi League, and the Women’s World Cup drew significant online attention, ranking among the top searches.
Top Trending Searches In India In 2025
Indian Premier League
Google Gemini
Asia Cup
ICC Champions Trophy
Pro Kabaddi League
Maha Kumbh Mela
Women's World Cup
Grok
Saiyaara
Dharmendra
Regarding its own Gemini, Google said, "The year AI became an everyday companion. Google Gemini soared to become the #2 Top Overall Search. India explored a whole ecosystem of tools, with searches for DeepSeek, Perplexity, ChatGPT, Google AI Studio, and Flow, showing how we used multiple platforms to learn, create, and get things done."
The top trending searches for AI are led by Google Gemini, Gemini AI Photo, Grok, Deepseek and Perplexity.
The company also published an A to Z roster of leading search terms in India, featuring Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday from Saiyaara under A, and ending with the singer Zubeen Garg under Z.