iPhones Steal The Spotlight At Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: Check Prices And Deals

The iPhone 15 is one of the highlights of the sale, with the 128 GB variant priced at Rs 46,999. Shoppers can also avail a 10% instant discount (up to Rs 1,000) using SBI credit cards on non-EMI transactions, along with exchange offers of up to Rs 44,600.

The iPhone 16 128 GB is listed at Rs 69,499, but with exchange offers of up to Rs 53,050, buyers could get it for as low as Rs 16,449.

The iPhone 16 Pro 128 GB is on sale for Rs 1,05,900. Adding exchange benefits of up to Rs 77,050 could bring the effective price down to Rs 28,850.