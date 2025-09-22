iPhones Steal The Spotlight At Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: Check Prices And Deals
Shoppers can enjoy discounts on iPhones, MacBooks and a wide range of electronics, home essentials and fashion during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025.
The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is live for Prime members. Early access started today (Sept. 22) and general access will begin from Sept. 23. Shoppers can grab discounts on smartphones, electronics, fashion, beauty and home essentials, along with credit card offers and faster deliveries through 45 new stations in tier 2 and 3 cities, according to Amazon.
iPhones remain the major attraction, with heavy discounts, card deals and exchange offers making them among the most sought-after items during the sale.
iPhone
The iPhone 15 is one of the highlights of the sale, with the 128 GB variant priced at Rs 46,999. Shoppers can also avail a 10% instant discount (up to Rs 1,000) using SBI credit cards on non-EMI transactions, along with exchange offers of up to Rs 44,600.
The iPhone 16 128 GB is listed at Rs 69,499, but with exchange offers of up to Rs 53,050, buyers could get it for as low as Rs 16,449.
The iPhone 16 Pro 128 GB is on sale for Rs 1,05,900. Adding exchange benefits of up to Rs 77,050 could bring the effective price down to Rs 28,850.
ALSO READ
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: From Apple iPhone 16 To Android Smartphones, Check Top Offers
Other Smartphones On Offer
OnePlus 13R is now priced at Rs 37,999, with an additional Prime Savings 10% instant discount of up to Rs 1,000 on SBI credit card non-EMI transactions.
iQOO Neo 10R 5G is available at Rs 24,998, with Prime members eligible for 5% cashback using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards and 3% cashback for other users.
Redmi A4 5G offers a budget-friendly option at Rs 7,499.
Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G is priced at Rs 10,498, combining affordability with decent features for everyday use.
Apple MacBook Air M4
There is a significant price cut on the Apple MacBook Air M4, launched earlier this year. Originally priced at Rs 99,900, it is available for Rs 82,990 at the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Buyers using SBI credit cards can avail an additional Rs 1,750 discount, bringing the effective price down to Rs 81,490. Additionally, a trade-in offer of up to Rs 7,050 is available on exchanging an old device, making the MacBook Air M4 even more affordable. For anyone seeking a sleek and powerful laptop, this deal presents a great opportunity.
Other Offers
Before the sale went live, Amazon had shared these offers in a blog post.
There is also up to 80% off on electronics and accessories from brands such as HP, Samsung, Boat, Sony.
Home appliances from LG, Samsung, Haier, and Godrej are up for grabs at up to 65% off, with additional benefits through exchange offers and no-cost EMI.
Smart TVs and projectors from Sony, Samsung, LG, and Xiaomi come with discounts up to 65%, plus coupon offers, exchange options, and no-cost EMI.
Home, kitchen, and outdoor products from brands such as Aquaguard, Titan, Nilkamal and Hindware are available at up to 80% off.
Fashion and beauty products from Crocs, L’Oreal, Titan and Libas can be purchased at discounts ranging from 50% to 80%.
Amazon’s Echo devices, Fire TV, and Kindle are available at up to 50% off.